Mahindra Thar To Get New Colour Options In 2023

The upcoming 2WD Thar may debut some new shades while the 4WD Thar is offered in six colours already

The 2WD Thar has been spotted in a new Bronze shade.

The new shade could be offered with the 4WD version too.

To get a smaller 118PS 1.5-litre diesel engine along with the existing 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol.

Six-speed manual and automatic options to be retained.

Expected to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is about to introduce the 2WD Thar soon as units of the same have already reached dealerships. Ahead of its launch, the rear-wheel drive Thar has been spotted in a new bronze shade, which looks similar to the one seen on the XUV300 TGDI.

The Thar is currently offered in six shades: Aqua Marine, Galaxy Grey, Rocky Beige, Mystic Copper, Red Rage and Napoli Black. We’re expecting all of these shades to be carried on to the 2WD version as well and both of them would get the new bronze shade too. Some reports suggest that the Thar may finally be offered in white as well.

Mahindra is equipping the 4X2 Thar with a revised version of the XUV300’s 1.5-litre diesel engine, replacing the 4X4’s 2.2-litre unit. The smaller engine will help the SUV be eligible for sub-four-metre tax benefits which will make it even more affordable. The 2WD Thar will retain the 4WD’s 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, as well as the six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

While the 2WD Thar will not offer a low range gearbox, the mechanical locking differential (MLD) will be optional, as is the case with the 4X4 diesel Thar. We’re expecting the 2WD Thar to be offered in both AX (O) and LX trims and in hardtop and soft top guises.

The SUV maker is expected to price the 2WD Thar between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2WD’s higher-end variant is likely to cost similar to the 4X4’s entry-level AX (O) trim.

The less capable Thar can be a stronger competitor to the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny which is expected to be available with 2WD and 4WD options in a five-door avatar. Yes, Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the Thar but it will be more than four metres long and therefore won’t be a direct rival to the smaller Jimny.

