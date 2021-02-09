Published On Feb 09, 2021 04:52 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The Thar will be the third addition to Mahindra’s Australian lineup after the Scorpio pickup and XUV500

The Thar has been spied outside India for the first time.

The SUV is expected to be launched in Australia this year.

If you are interested in buying the Thar, you can already register on their Australian website.

It could continue with the same set of engines and transmission options, but in a higher state of tune.

Removable hard-top panels likely to be offered on board the Australia-spec model

Mahindra Thar is currently one of the most popular cars in India. The booking numbers and the high waiting period speak for themselves. The lifestyle off-roader has now been spied in Australia, getting ready for a launch later this year.

This is the first time the Thar has been spied outside India and the test mule appears to be the top-spec hard top variant under camouflage. Australia is an export market for Mahindra where it currently sells the XUV500 and Scorpio pickup. Online registration is already underway for the Thar so you can leave your name, number, and email address for all the updates.

The spied test mule appears to be the top-spec hard top variant under camouflage. Since the Thar will be exported, it will remain identical to the India-spec model. It gets the same 18-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lamps. The front profile is also expected to be retained with the same highlights.

Inside the cabin, it will continue with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, real-time adventure statistics, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, remote locking, front power windows, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and a roll-over cage.

Under the hood, the Thar in Australia will continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, albeit in a higher tune. Currently, the petrol motor is rated at 150PS and 320Nm, while the diesel produces 130PS and 300Nm. Both the engines come paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

While we are waiting for the Thar’s prime competitor in India, Australia already has it. The Thar will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the costlier Jeep Wrangler. South Africa is another popular Mahindra market, where the India-made XUV300 recently received a 5-star rating. Thar’s next destination could very well be South Africa.

Source

Read More on : Mahindra Thar on road price