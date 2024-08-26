All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared

Published On Aug 26, 2024 05:23 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 9.9K Views
  • Write a comment

Both cars offer great features with powerful engine options, but only one has a dominating road presence if that’s what you are looking for

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched and while it does compete with other off-roaders, it also serves as a rugged alternative to the myriad of compact SUVs available in our market. In that segment, one of the most popular models is the Kia Seltos, which offers a premium and sporty design, and the best equipment among its rivals. The question is, can the off-roader compete with the Kia SUV with its specifications, or does the Seltos have an edge over it? Find out in this detailed comparison.

Price

Kia Seltos

Ex-showroom pan-India Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx*

Kia Seltos

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh

* Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are introductory, and only for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants. Prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants are expected to be revealed soon.

While there is a difference of over Rs 2 lakh in the base-spec variants of both cars, prices of the top-spec variants are nearly on par with each other. However, one thing to note is that the prices of the 4WD Thar Roxx are yet to be revealed, and they are likely to carry a premium over the RWD variants, which will make the Thar Roxx even more expensive.

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Kia Seltos

Difference

Length

4428 mm

4365 mm 

+63 mm

Width

1870 mm 

1800 mm

+70 mm

Height

1923 mm

1645 mm 

+278 mm

Wheelbase

2850 mm

2610 mm

+240 mm

The Thar Roxx is bigger than the Seltos in all dimensions, including the overall length and wheelbase. It is much taller than the Kia SUV, giving it a bigger stance, and the longer wheelbase is likely to result in better space inside the cabin.

Powertrain

Mahindra Thar Roxx engine

Specifications

5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx

Kia Seltos 

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel engine

1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel engine

Power

162 PS (MT) 177 PS (AT)

152 PS, 175 PS (4x4 with AT)

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

330 Nm (MT) 380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm, 370 Nm (4x4 with AT)

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6MT/ 6AT

6MT/ 6AT

6MT/ CVT

6iMT/ 7DCT*

6MT/ 6AT/ 6iMT

Drivetrain

RWD

RWD/ 4WD

FWD

FWD

FWD

* iMT: Intelligent Manual Transmission (Automated Manual Transmission)

* DCT: Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

On paper, the only engine of the Seltos that can compete with the Thar Roxx is the turbo-petrol unit, which has a similar power output as the turbo-petrol engine of the off-roader. However, it still produces less torque compared to the Thar Roxx’s petrol and diesel engines.

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Things We Would Have Liked To See On The New Offroader

While the diesel engine of the Seltos has comparatively lower power and torque outputs, it is certainly not underpowered. The Thar Roxx gets a more powerful diesel mill as it needs that for its off-road capabilities. Two things that the Seltos gets over the Thar Roxx are a naturally aspirated petrol engine for its lower variants and a 7-speed DCT with the turbo-petrol engine that offers a much sportier drive experience.

Features

Kia Seltos Cabin

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Kia Seltos

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto LED headlamps with LED DRLs

  • LED connected tail lamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white cabin

  • Dark cabin for lower variants

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Dual-tone black and sage green cabin

  • Multiple cabin themes for lower variants

  • Leatherette upholstery

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (wireless with the smaller screen)

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

Comfort & Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way powered driver seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 8-way powered driver seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 8-inch heads-up display

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill hold and descent control

  • Brake locking differential

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Autonomous emergency braking

  • Lane keep assist

  • High beam assist

  • Traffic sign recognition

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Hill start assist

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera

  • Bling view monitor

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Autonomous emergency braking

  • Lane keep assist

  • High beam assist

  • Driver attention warning

Both the Thar Roxx and the Seltos are equally well equipped and most features of these SUVs are similar and get all-LED lighting as well. However, the Seltos does offer a few extra features like a heads-up display and dual-zone AC, but the Thar Roxx makes up for it with its off-road capabilities and more powerful engine options.

Verdict

Choosing between the two SUVs can be hard as both get premium features, good-looking designs, and a well-equipped safety package. 

Kia Seltos

If you are looking for a family car with all the bells and whistles, along with a modern touch, and don’t wish to take your car for any major off-roading trips, then you should pick the Kia Seltos. It gives you the best features for the price, and offers a lot of powertrain options to choose from. Its styling is also more sporty, which might appeal to a young buyer.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

But if you need a car with more road presence and a bigger stance with the capabilities to go off the road, the Mahindra Thar Roxx would be the best bet. It offers almost all the features of the Seltos along with a good safety package, and gives you the choice of both RWD and 4WD setups for your adventures, although the ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Interior Revealed, Creta-like Dashboard And New Features Confirmed

Which one will you choose out of the two? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs.9.15 - 17.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Mahindra Bolero 2024
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Nov 2024
  • Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs.8.50 - 15 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Ford Endeavour
    Ford Endeavour
    Rs.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V
    Rs.8 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2024
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience