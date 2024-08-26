Published On Aug 26, 2024 05:23 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both cars offer great features with powerful engine options, but only one has a dominating road presence if that’s what you are looking for

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched and while it does compete with other off-roaders, it also serves as a rugged alternative to the myriad of compact SUVs available in our market. In that segment, one of the most popular models is the Kia Seltos, which offers a premium and sporty design, and the best equipment among its rivals. The question is, can the off-roader compete with the Kia SUV with its specifications, or does the Seltos have an edge over it? Find out in this detailed comparison.

Price

Ex-showroom pan-India Price Mahindra Thar Roxx* Kia Seltos Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.37 lakh

* Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx are introductory, and only for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants. Prices of the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants are expected to be revealed soon.

While there is a difference of over Rs 2 lakh in the base-spec variants of both cars, prices of the top-spec variants are nearly on par with each other. However, one thing to note is that the prices of the 4WD Thar Roxx are yet to be revealed, and they are likely to carry a premium over the RWD variants, which will make the Thar Roxx even more expensive.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Kia Seltos Difference Length 4428 mm 4365 mm +63 mm Width 1870 mm 1800 mm +70 mm Height 1923 mm 1645 mm +278 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2610 mm +240 mm

The Thar Roxx is bigger than the Seltos in all dimensions, including the overall length and wheelbase. It is much taller than the Kia SUV, giving it a bigger stance, and the longer wheelbase is likely to result in better space inside the cabin.

Powertrain

Specifications 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx Kia Seltos Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 162 PS (MT) 177 PS (AT) 152 PS, 175 PS (4x4 with AT) 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT) 380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm, 370 Nm (4x4 with AT) 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6MT/ 6AT 6MT/ 6AT 6MT/ CVT 6iMT/ 7DCT* 6MT/ 6AT/ 6iMT Drivetrain RWD RWD/ 4WD FWD FWD FWD

* iMT: Intelligent Manual Transmission (Automated Manual Transmission)

* DCT: Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

On paper, the only engine of the Seltos that can compete with the Thar Roxx is the turbo-petrol unit, which has a similar power output as the turbo-petrol engine of the off-roader. However, it still produces less torque compared to the Thar Roxx’s petrol and diesel engines.

While the diesel engine of the Seltos has comparatively lower power and torque outputs, it is certainly not underpowered. The Thar Roxx gets a more powerful diesel mill as it needs that for its off-road capabilities. Two things that the Seltos gets over the Thar Roxx are a naturally aspirated petrol engine for its lower variants and a 7-speed DCT with the turbo-petrol engine that offers a much sportier drive experience.

Features

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Kia Seltos Exterior Auto LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

LED fog lamps

19-inch alloy wheels Auto LED headlamps with LED DRLs

LED connected tail lamps

LED fog lamps

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white cabin

Dark cabin for lower variants

Leatherette upholstery Dual-tone black and sage green cabin

Multiple cabin themes for lower variants

Leatherette upholstery Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (wireless with the smaller screen)

8-speaker Bose sound system Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

6-way powered driver seat

Ventilated front seats 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

8-way powered driver seat

Ventilated front seats

8-inch heads-up display Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill hold and descent control

Brake locking differential

All-wheel disc brakes

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Level 2 ADAS

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

Traffic sign recognition 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Hill start assist

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Bling view monitor

Level 2 ADAS

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

Driver attention warning

Both the Thar Roxx and the Seltos are equally well equipped and most features of these SUVs are similar and get all-LED lighting as well. However, the Seltos does offer a few extra features like a heads-up display and dual-zone AC, but the Thar Roxx makes up for it with its off-road capabilities and more powerful engine options.

Verdict

Choosing between the two SUVs can be hard as both get premium features, good-looking designs, and a well-equipped safety package.

If you are looking for a family car with all the bells and whistles, along with a modern touch, and don’t wish to take your car for any major off-roading trips, then you should pick the Kia Seltos. It gives you the best features for the price, and offers a lot of powertrain options to choose from. Its styling is also more sporty, which might appeal to a young buyer.

But if you need a car with more road presence and a bigger stance with the capabilities to go off the road, the Mahindra Thar Roxx would be the best bet. It offers almost all the features of the Seltos along with a good safety package, and gives you the choice of both RWD and 4WD setups for your adventures, although the ride quality is slightly on the stiffer side.

Which one will you choose out of the two? Let us know in the comments below.

