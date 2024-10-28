All
Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT vs Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT: Performance Compared

Modified On Oct 28, 2024 04:02 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both SUVs have a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces similar performance. But which Mahindra SUV performs better in real-world conditions? We find out

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Diesel Automatic performance comparison

After years of waiting, we finally got to see the Mahindra Thar Roxx in its glory when it was launched in August 2024, with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This puts it in contention with the Mahindra Scorpio N, given their similar price ranges and also because of their similar-capacity engine options. We had the diesel-automatic versions of both these SUVs with us and decided to test their performance to see which one takes the lead (pun intended). But before we start, let us check the engine specifications of the tested SUVs:

Mahindra Scorpio N engine

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT

Engine

2.2-litre diesel engine

2.2-litre diesel engine

Power

175 PS

175 PS

Torque 

370 Nm

400 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

6-speed AT

Both the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine with the same power output. However, the Scorpio N puts out 30 Nm more from its diesel mill than its other Mahindra sibling. Both these engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Do note that these engines are available in a lower state of tuning for the lower variants.

Let us now see how these engines stack up in our real-world performance tests:

Acceleration Test

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tests

Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT

0-100 kmph

11.20 seconds

11.67 seconds

Quarter Mile

17.71 seconds at 124.32 kmph

18.09 seconds at 124.14 kmph

Kickdown (20-80 kmph)

6.59 seconds

6.87 seconds

Even though the Scorpio N was the better performer on paper, it is the Thar Roxx that stole the show in our acceleration tests. It goes from nought to 100 kmph around 0.5 seconds quicker than the Scorpio N. In our quarter-mile runs and kickdown tests, the time difference is marginally lesser compared to the 0-100kmph test, but the Thar Roxx still emerged as the winner.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT vs MX5 Diesel MT RWD: Specifications Compared

Braking Test

Mahindra Scorpio N

Tests

Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT

100-0 kmph

42.12 metres

44.85 metres

80-0 kmph

25.39 metres

28.14 metres

The Thar Roxx showed its skills not only in the acceleration round but also during braking. It took 2.73 metres less than the Scorpio N from 100 kmph to a complete standstill. A similar distance was recorded when the Mahindra SUVs came to a standstill from 80 kmph.

Disclaimer: The real-world performance may vary depending on the driver, road conditions, vehicle’s health, and weather conditions.

Price And Rivals

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh

Rs 17.55 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh

The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny. It also serves as an off-road alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq.

The Mahindra Scorpio N serves as a 4x4 option to monocoque compact and midsize SUVs like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar. It also serves as an off-road-capable alternative to the Mahindra XUV700.

What are your thoughts on these results? Drop them in the comments below.

