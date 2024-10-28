Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT vs Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT: Performance Compared

Modified On Oct 28, 2024 04:02 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both SUVs have a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces similar performance. But which Mahindra SUV performs better in real-world conditions? We find out

After years of waiting, we finally got to see the Mahindra Thar Roxx in its glory when it was launched in August 2024, with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This puts it in contention with the Mahindra Scorpio N, given their similar price ranges and also because of their similar-capacity engine options. We had the diesel-automatic versions of both these SUVs with us and decided to test their performance to see which one takes the lead (pun intended). But before we start, let us check the engine specifications of the tested SUVs:

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT Engine 2.2-litre diesel engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 175 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed AT

Both the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine with the same power output. However, the Scorpio N puts out 30 Nm more from its diesel mill than its other Mahindra sibling. Both these engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Do note that these engines are available in a lower state of tuning for the lower variants.

Let us now see how these engines stack up in our real-world performance tests:

Acceleration Test

Tests Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT 0-100 kmph 11.20 seconds 11.67 seconds Quarter Mile 17.71 seconds at 124.32 kmph 18.09 seconds at 124.14 kmph Kickdown (20-80 kmph) 6.59 seconds 6.87 seconds

Even though the Scorpio N was the better performer on paper, it is the Thar Roxx that stole the show in our acceleration tests. It goes from nought to 100 kmph around 0.5 seconds quicker than the Scorpio N. In our quarter-mile runs and kickdown tests, the time difference is marginally lesser compared to the 0-100kmph test, but the Thar Roxx still emerged as the winner.

Braking Test

Tests Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT 100-0 kmph 42.12 metres 44.85 metres 80-0 kmph 25.39 metres 28.14 metres

The Thar Roxx showed its skills not only in the acceleration round but also during braking. It took 2.73 metres less than the Scorpio N from 100 kmph to a complete standstill. A similar distance was recorded when the Mahindra SUVs came to a standstill from 80 kmph.

Disclaimer: The real-world performance may vary depending on the driver, road conditions, vehicle’s health, and weather conditions.

Price And Rivals

Mahindra Thar Roxx Diesel AT Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel AT Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 17.55 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh

The Mahindra Thar Roxx directly rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny. It also serves as an off-road alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq.

The Mahindra Scorpio N serves as a 4x4 option to monocoque compact and midsize SUVs like the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, and Hyundai Alcazar. It also serves as an off-road-capable alternative to the Mahindra XUV700.

