Published On Nov 24, 2022 09:47 PM By Sukrit for Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar offers a blank canvas for modification – money no bar, you can kit it out to be a better off-roader or even a full-blown overlanding SUV. Some buyers go in the opposite direction to make it more suave with car-like features. It seems that this Thar’s owner has gone to great lengths in that direction, even commissioning Chandigarh-based Revheads to add a panoramic sunroof to their Thar!

Sunroofs are sought-after these days and a larger panoramic sunroof can be downright transformative, making the cabin much more premium and airy. We have no doubts about why Indians like pano roofs, but of all cars, the Mahindra Thar is one that actually offers the ability to remove the roof in both the soft-top and hard-top versions.

So why did this owner still go ahead with the modification?

Mahindra Thar’s removable roof

The Thar is offered in both soft and hard top variants, and if you want to get some wind in your hair at a whim, we’d recommend getting the soft top owing to its ease of removal. But the hardtop is removable, too, although the process involves tools and isn’t exactly a DIY job.

And what happens if it starts raining? The hardtop would need to be installed back on by a mechanic or technician, by which time you’d likely be soaked.

Adding a panoramic sunroof is expensive and probably an overkill in a vehicle that’s best used as a two-seater, but the vast dual-pane roof certainly makes for an easier transition to wind-in-the-hair driving compared with removing the roof panels.

Other mods to the Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar in the pictures has a lot more going for it than just the roof. On the outside, it has a set of LED headlights and the grille and front bumper are aftermarket Jeep Wrangler-esque units. The black plastic cladding, hardtop and rear-view mirrors have been painted in the same delicious red colour as the bodywork. The black alloy wheels are several sizes too large, shod with low-profile tyres for added bling.

Practical or not, the panoramic sunroof is a pricey accessory at Rs 2 lakh, which includes the price of the sunroof and its installation with a repainted hardtop and new headliner. How would you prefer to modify a Mahindra Thar? Let us know in the comments.

