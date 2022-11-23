Jeep Wrangler-derived 6x6 Truck Spotted In India, Looks Like Something Out Of Mad Max

Modified On Nov 23, 2022 08:01 PM By Sukrit

Usually, our spy stories are about heavily camouflaged test cars and specialised editions of existing vehicles, but not this one. A new spy shot from Mumbai reveals an odd, massive 6x6 truck that looks nothing like the cars on our roads today.

This oddity is ominously named the ‘Apocalypse Doomsday’ and is actually a heavily modified Jeep Gladiator, the Wrangler-based pickup truck that exists overseas. It’s custom-built by USA-based SoFlo Customs as a hardcore, lifted 6x6 truck that can take on any terrain.

What is the Apocalypse Doomsday?

If you look carefully, you can still see the Jeep Gladiator’s silhouette in the Doomsday truck’s side profile. Most of the body panels are new, save for the doors and a few other side profile elements.

At the front, the truck features a skull-like steel ‘bumper’ that covers the entire front end, even the headlights and the grille. The LED headlights are high-output units with a colour-changing LED ring and a separate set of auxiliary lights is placed at the top edge of the windshield.

Lower down, the truck has a fully enclosed winch that’s rated for up to 9,500lbs (4,310kg) – an indicator of how heavy the Apocalypse Doomsday is. The entire bodywork is Kevlar-coated and all the hardware on the exterior is protected by quarter-inch-thick steel.

At the rear, the truck has a four-foot bed and steel bumpers with a tow hitch that’s good for up to 5.4 tonnes (that’s like five Maruti Balenos!). It sits loftily atop a lifted, fully kitted out suspension and gigantic 40-inch off-roading tyres. Clearly, the Doomsday is a heavyweight truck, nothing like the lifestyle off-roading pickup that it’s based on.

Alongside the tough, rugged and bulletproof exterior, the Apocalypse Doomsday offers the same creature comforts as a regular Wrangler, including push-button start, a touchscreen, premium audio system and seating for up to five people. If you want to be even more mad, the truck’s original Gladiator roof panels and doors are still removable!

What powers the Apocalypse Doomsday?

The 6x6 Doomsday pickup truck has a specialised drivetrain that enables it to be either four-wheel drive or six-wheel drive, a novelty few other cars offer. SoFlo Customs offers three engine choices – a retuned version of the Gladiator’s 260PS and 600Nm 3-litre V6 diesel engine now good for 625Nm, a 505PS Hemi V8 and a 750PS 6.2-litre Hellcat V8 petrol engine.

But the best part of the Jeep Gladiator-based Apocalypse Doomsday isn’t its rugged bodywork and immense power, but the fact that it’s completely legal in its home country. The Apocalypse Doomsday, zany as it is, comes with a three-year warranty. SoFlo Customs is certified to perform these modifications in the US, unlike in India where the government restricts car modifications with a heavy hand.

We hope that future regulations will ease the restrictions on modifications in India as well, so that buyers have the option to purchase these specialised mods from certified workshops, assuring that their car’s safety and reliability won’t be compromised in the long-term. Custom-built Mahindra Thar pickup Doomsday Edition, anyone?

