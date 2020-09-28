Mahindra Thar Bookings To Open On October 2

Modified On Sep 28, 2020 01:41 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

The very first Thar is being auctioned to raise money for charity and the top bid is nearing the Rs 90 lakh mark.

The new Thar was unveiled on August 15.

Bookings will open on October 2.

It is more practical than before.

Retains its adventurous appeal.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9.89 lakh.

Deliveries expected to begin by mid-October.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been the talk of the town since its unveil in mid-August and its launch date is just around the corner. Bookings will begin on October 2, so if you’re among those interested in buying the second generation Thar, be sure to save the date. Here’s a quick recap on what the new Thar has to offer.

Mahindra has designed the second-generation Thar to be more usable without letting go of its adventure roots and has added a lot of firsts to its iconic model. The new Thar now gets front-facing rear seats, washable floor area, IP54-rated water and dust resistant cabin, a convertible soft top (cabriolet) and a factory-fitted hard top as well. Its top-spec variant gets features like cruise control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and roof-mounted speakers.

Another big change is the choice of powertrains. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engines this time around and both engines get two transmission choices: a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. These are powerful engines too with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit making 150PS and up to 320Nm while the 2.2-litre diesel unit puts out 130PS and 300Nm. It goes without saying that the new Thar gets 4WD as standard.

Mahindra will begin deliveries of the new Thar by mid-October.