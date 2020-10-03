Mahindra Thar AX Opt: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Oct 03, 2020 01:56 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra Thar

Can the mid-spec variant of the Thar be the perfect compromise between your budget and needs?

Mahindra’s new Thar has opened the door for those looking to have a lifestyle vehicle in their garage, without emptying their bank accounts. The AX Opt variant of the Thar costs as much as the top variant of some sub-4 metre SUVs but does it pack in the tools to make your life easier on an everyday basis?

Before we answer that question, take a look at your powertrain options and their pricing:

Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol/manual 2.2-litre diesel/manual Max Power 150PS 130PS Peak Torque 300Nm 300Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Price (AX Opt) Rs 11.90 lakh (Convertible soft top) Rs 12.10 lakh (Convertible soft top), Rs 12.20 lakh (Hard top) Difference from AX Rs 1.25 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom India

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 2020 Test Drives Begin In These 18 Cities

Summary: Gets the basics right. Choose this variant if you have a limited budget.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlight Features Manually convertible soft top that folds up and can be propped up again thanks to the folding frame/ Factory-fit hard top for peace of mind from the elements (only for diesel) 4-seater layout (2+2 front facing rear seats) Height-adjustable driver’s seat, tip-and-slide front passenger seat, remote keyless entry and rear seat recline 3-point seat belts for rear passengers, ISOFIX child seat anchors on rear seats and roll cage Others Height-adjustable rear headrests, rear demister (with hard top) Features carried over from the base AX variant LED tail lamps, tubular steel side steps, 16-inch steel wheels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel Vinyl seat upholstery, dashboard grab handle for front passenger and centre roof lamp 12V accessory socket, tool kit organiser, front power windows tilt-adjustable steering wheel, day/night inside rearview mirror, central locking, manual AC with Eco mode, manual outside rearview mirror adjustment, monochrome driver instrument display ABS with EBD and brake assist, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, panic brake signal, and passenger airbag deactivation switch What it misses compared to the next ‘LX’ variant Dual-tone bumpers, fender-mounted radio antenna, moulded side steps, silver finish on grille and 18-inch grey finished alloys Fabric+ leatherette premium seat upholstery and utility hook behind front passenger seat (up to 3kg luggage) Steering-mounted audio controls, USB charging port, cruise control, lumbar support, follow-me-home headlamps, electrically operated AC, electric outside rearview mirror adjustment, tyre-pressure monitoring system and tyre-direction monitoring system ESP with rollover mitigation and speed-sensing door lock

Verdict

While the AX Opt variant of the Thar doesn’t pack in stuff like a music system, it still manages to do enough to get the basics right. You will have to hit the aftermarket for a few accessories such as a sound system and alloy wheels but that’s about it. While the convertible soft top is a welcome first on the Thar, the petrol variant in this variant cannot be had with the first-ever factory-fitted hard top roof. That is something you simply can’t do without in the Indian summer.

Go for this variant only if you can’t stretch your budget to match that of the top-spec LX variant, which brings with it the promise of an automatic gearbox.

Read More on : Thar on road price