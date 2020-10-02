Mahindra Thar 2020 Test Drives Begin In These 18 Cities

Published On Oct 02, 2020 08:15 PM By Saransh for Mahindra Thar

100 more cities will be added to list on 10 October 2020

Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

It is available in three variants: AX, AX(O) and LX.

It is offered with both petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra has finally announced the prices of the second-gen Thar. It is available in three variants: AX, AX(O) and LX, with prices ranging between Rs 9.80 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom India). Along with the announcement of prices, the carmaker has also started accepting bookings for the SUV for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Mahindra has stated that test drives for the Thar are already underway in select cities as the test drives are being offered in a phased manner only. In phase one, Mahindra is offering the test drives in 18 cities only. Here is a list:

Mumbai/Thane/ Navi Mumbai Ludhiana Delhi NCR Cochin Chennai Calicut Kolkata Thrissur Hyderabad Coimbatore Banglore Vishakhapatnam Pune Jaipur Ahmedabad Goa Chandigarh Nashik

In phase two, Mahindra will add another 100 cities to this list on 10 October 2020 and test drives in the remaining cities will begin from 15 October 2020.

The new Thar is being offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre turbo unit making 150PS and 300Nm (320Nm in automatic). The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.2-litre unit making 130PS and 300Nm. Both are mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Thar gets a 4WD system as standard along with mechanically locking rear differential, washable footwell and removable doors. It also comes with braking lock differential but it is limited to the top-spec LX variant.

The Thar outclasses its predecessor on the features front. Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. It also gets traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold control, hill descent control and ISOFIX child seat anchors but they are limited to the top-spec variant. Comfort features on offer include cruise control, AC with electronic control, steering-mounted controls and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Currently, the Thar has no direct rivals in the market but Force is expected to launch the new Gurkha in India soon. Maruti is also said to be working on a 5-door version of the Jimny but it remains to be seen when it goes on sale in the country. Pricewise, the Thar competes with the likes of the Renault Duster, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

