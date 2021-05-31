Mahindra Thar Automatic Books Almost As Many Units As The Manual

Published On May 31, 2021 12:55 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The off-roader gets 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options, with a standard 4x4 drivetrain with both petrol and diesel engines

More than 55,000 units of the Thar have been booked since its launch in October 2020.

Only the top-spec variant is offered with automatic transmissions.

The Thar gets 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Mahindra Thar has booked more than 55,000 units since its launch in 2020, with 47 percent of that number being for the automatic variants. This shows that there’s a great demand for the top-spec LX, considering the automatic option is limited to only that.

For context, the previous-gen Thar didn’t have any automatic variant.

The SUV is available with two engines: a 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic.

The SUV gets 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, hardtop and convertible soft top options, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, tyre pressure monitoring, and real-time off-road statistics.

Off-road-focused features include mechanical locking rear differential, brake locking front differential, and a standard roll cage. Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability programme (ESP) with roll-over mitigation, and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

The Thar currently retails from Rs 12.12 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has no direct rival, considering the Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha haven’t yet arrived. Mahindra also recently announced it would be launching the five-door Thar, possibly in 2023.

