Mahindra Scorpio N spied in Japan

Modified On Mar 03, 2023 09:26 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

We believe the SUV could have been there as part of some component testing for one of Mahindra’s suppliers

Mahindra launched the third-gen Scorpio (called Scorpio N) in mid-2022 in India.

The spied model was draped in heavy camouflage.

It was the top-spec Z8 variant as indicated by the LED projector headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Powered by either a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel unit.

Gets both RWD and 4WD options.

Priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 24.05 lakh in India (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra’s latest off-roader SUV, the Scorpio N, is a fairly popular model. While it has gone international after being introduced in South Africa, it was a surprise when images surfaced online of a heavily camouflaged unit spotted in Japan.

What Was It Doing There?

Although nothing can be confirmed just yet, a test mule of Mahindra’s new and popular SUV makes us think that it could have been there as part of some component testing for one of Mahindra’s suppliers. After all, almost every car uses specialist parts such as brake components, electronic chips, bearings and gears that are supplied by specialist brands based around the world.

The model spotted doesn’t seem to have any changes compared to the India-spec Scorpio N. It was the top-spec Z8 trim as suggested by the 18-inch alloy wheels and LED projector headlights.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Lands In South Africa With Only The Diesel-Automatic Combo

Scorpio N In India

Mahindra launched the third-generation Scorpio, called the Scorpio N, in India in mid-2022. The SUV is sold in four broad trims – Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8 – priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Mahindra offers it in both six- and seven-seat configurations.

Related: Here’s What Went Wrong With The Viral Mahindra Scorpio N And Waterfall Incident

The Scorpio N comes with two engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel unit (132PS/300Nm or 175PS/up to 400Nm) and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203PS/up to 380Nm). Both these engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The more powerful diesel and petrol units get the choice of a six-speed automatic gearbox as well. The Scorpio N gets a rear-wheel-drive setup as standard, while the 175PS diesel is also available with four-wheel drive.

It goes up against the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar while being an affordable option to the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio N on road price