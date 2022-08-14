Mahindra Scorpio N Fuel Efficiency Compared - Petrol Vs Diesel Automatic
Here’s how both the automatic powertrains perform in real-world driving conditions
The Mahindra Scorpio N, priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is one of the most popular SUVs in the market. It’s offered with a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, both paired with either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission.
Let’s see how frugal the petrol and diesel automatic powertrains are in real-world conditions, and how they fare against each other. But first, let’s take a look at the technical specifications:
|
Specifications
|
Diesel Low Variants
|
Diesel High Variants
|
Petrol
|
Engine
|
2.2-litre
|
2.2-litre
|
2-litre turbo
|
Power
|
132PS
|
175PS
|
203PS
|
Torque
|
300Nm
|
370Nm/400Nm
|
370Nm/380Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD
|
RWD/4WD
|
RWD
|
Tested Fuel Efficiency City
|
-
|
12.37kmpl (Auto)
|
10.14kmpl (Auto)
|
Tested Fuel Efficiency Highway
|
-
|
16.23kmpl (Auto)
|
13.29kmpl (Auto)
The petrol and diesel automatic post a difference of around 3-4kmpl, which isn’t too significant. The ARAI-claimed figures are not out yet, but you now have a fair idea of what it can get.
|
Petrol Automatic
|
City:Highway (50:50)
|
City:Highway (25:75)
|
City:Highway (75:25)
|
11.5kmpl
|
12.33kmpl
|
10.77kmpl
If your daily driving with the Scorpio N petrol automatic is usually restricted to the city, you should be getting close to 10kmpl. With a majority of highway runs, the economy can go up to around 12kmpl. And in case your commute is an equal ratio of city and highway, the fuel efficiency will be around 11.5kmpl.
|
Diesel Automatic
|
City:Highway (50:50)
|
City:Highway (25:75)
|
City:Highway (75:25)
|
14.03kmpl
|
15.05kmpl
|
13.15kmpl
Driving the Scorpio N diesel automatic in the city could fetch you around 13.15kmpl. Now, when we talk about highway commutes with some city driving, the fuel efficiency can reach up to 15kmpl. With mixed driving conditions, you can expect around 14kmpl.
It is important to note that fuel efficiency depends on a combination of driving conditions, the car’s condition as well as your driving style, so your experience may vary from ours. If you own any of the Scorpio N automatic variants, feel free to share your findings with us in the comments.
