Modified On Jun 02, 2022 04:53 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio

The existing model will continue to be on sale with a few changes and will gain the ‘Classic’ suffix

The model spotted also had alloy wheels and Mahindra’s new logo.

Inside, it’s expected to get a new upholstery and some additional features.

Expected to be powered by the existing 120PS 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Will be sold alongside the Scorpio N which is slated for launch on June 27.

New spy shots of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic (soon-to-be launched and renamed current generation model) have surfaced online and the SUV seems likely to receive a Scorpio N-like front grille. The Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the Scorpio N (launch on June 27) and will be positioned below the latter in Mahindra’s SUV line-up.

The new grille aside, the model was spotted sporting Mahindra’s new logo. The test mule, likely a higher-specced variant, had alloy wheels and projector headlights, the same as the existing model. No major changes are expected on the rear of the SUV, save for the inclusion of the new logo and a slightly tweaked bumper.

While the interior hasn’t been spied yet, Mahindra could revise the Scorpio Classic’s cabin by giving it new seat upholstery and some new features. It is unlikely that the dated cabin will receive a major overhaul.

Also Read: Like Mahindra’s XUV700? You Might Have To Wait For Up To 2 Years To Get One

We believe Mahindra would offer the Scorpio Classic with the existing 120PS and 280Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine that powers the current base S3+ trim. A 5-speed MT should be on offer with this engine option. The carmaker has provided the SUV’s higher trims with the same engine in a more powerful tune (140PS) with a 6-speed manual, but we don’t expect it to be offered with the Classic version.

To know more about the Scorpio N, check out these stories:

Image Source

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel