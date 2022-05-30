Modified On May 30, 2022 05:08 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The new 8-inch touchscreen is the same unit that is provided in the base-spec XUV700

Mahindra to launch the Scorpio N on June 27.

The video also shows controls for the infotainment, AC, and central switches.

The SUV gets push-button start/stop, analogue cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel as well.

To be equipped with a 170PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel in two states of tune (130PS and 160PS).

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A new Instagram video of the new Mahindra Scorpio N has surfaced online confirming that it will get a Sony sound system as seen on the XUV700.

We can also see the vertically stacked AC vents which flank the infotainment unit. Below that, you can spot controls for the infotainment with climate controls placed further down, followed by central switches. The short filtered clip shows the dashboard of the SUV finished in a black and brown theme as well.

On the driver’s side, Mahindra has provided an analogue instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with buttons for the infotainment and calling and cruise control. Other features on board will include a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and a sunroof. We have exclusive details of its powertrain’s outputs.

Similarly priced compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta-Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun offer a touchscreen over 10-inches (the Kushaq is being equipped with an 8-inch unit on a temporary basis till the the chip scenario improves). When the sound system is considered, the Creta-Seltos duo gets an eight-speaker Bose sound system, while the rest get a non-branded setup.

