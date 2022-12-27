Published On Dec 27, 2022 11:37 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

All the other variants in the lineup get those safety features as standard

ESP, hill hold, and hill descent control are now optional on Z2 and Z4 manual variants for Rs 50,000 more.

Z4 Automatic and other variants get these features as standard.

The variants which get these features now get the ‘E’ suffix.

It recently received a full five-star safety rating in the updated global NCAP crash tests.

Scorpio N continues to range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio N is among the safest cars of India, securing a five-star safety rating in the updated global NCAP crash tests. However, those going for the lower-spec variants will now have to pay a bit extra for three important safety features.

The Scorpio N’s Z2 and Z4 manual variants now get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold assist, and hill descent control as an option. With a premium of Rs 50,000 you can get these features in new variants with the ‘E’ suffix. Here’s a quick price check:

Scorpio N Without Safety Features With Safety Features Z2 Petrol MT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh (Z2E Petrol MT) Z2 Diesel MT Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh (Z2E Diesel MT) Z4 Petrol MT Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh (Z4E Petrol MT) Z4 Diesel MT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh (Z4E Diesel MT) Z4 Diesel MT 4WD Rs 16.44 lakh Rs 16.94 lakh (Z4E Diesel 4WD MT)

The Z4 petrol and diesel automatic variants and all the other trims still get ESP, hill hold, and hill descent control as standard. Other standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX anchorages. The higher-end variants gain six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and camera.

Also Read: 2WD Mahindra Thar To Get A Smaller Diesel Engine; Could Be Priced Around Rs 11 Lakh

The Scorpio N’s feature-rich cabin is equipped with a sunroof, dual zone climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and powered driver’s seat.

Powering the Big Daddy are 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. While it gets rear-wheel drive as standard, 4X4 is an option with select diesel variants. An option of six or seven seats is also offered.

Also Read: 15 New SUVs Launched In 2022 Priced Under Rs 40 Lakh

Introductory prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the might of Tata Harrier , Safari and Hyundai Creta / Alcazar .

Read More on : Scorpio-N diesel