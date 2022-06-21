Mahindra Chops A Few Features Out Of The Thar’s Equipment List, Cost-cutting To Blame

Modified On Jun 21, 2022 05:35 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

Although a few features have been removed, they shouldn’t be major deal breakers for most buyers

Cost-cutting is certainly the reason behind this move.

The SUV no longer gets two USB ports (front), lumbar support for the front seats, and silver finish on bumpers.

Mahindra has also introduced new CEAT Crossdrive AT tyres.

The Thar still gets a touchscreen, cruise control, and a 6-speaker music system.

Its second-gen model was launched in 2020; witnessing a strong demand ever since.

Currently enduring a waiting period of around a year in most cities.







Mahindra’s popular off-roader, the Thar, has undergone a revision in its features list. The SUV no longer gets a silver finish on the front and rear bumpers, it gets new CEAT Crossdrive AT tyres (it previously had CEAT Czar AT tyres) and comes with only a single USB charger in the front. Mahindra is no longer offering the Thar with lumbar support for the front seats anymore.

The carmaker must have certainly undertaken this step as a cost-cutting measure. That said, these aren’t deal-breaking omissions, and the SUV is still available with creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, and of course, 4X4 capabilities. The SUV also scores highly in the safety department with features such as dual front airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as well as electronic stability control with roll over mitigation.

The second-gen Thar was introduced in 2020 and has been witnessing a huge demand ever since, with waiting periods stretching to almost a year in mid 2021. Even now, the SUV has a wait time of over one year in some prime cities, with the average waiting period being 8-10 months.

Mahindra offers the Thar in two broad trims: AX(O) and LX, priced between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 16.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its only direct rival is the Force Gurkha, but it will also face competition from the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The carmaker has already confirmed that a 5-door version of the SUV is in the works, with a probable launch in 2023.

