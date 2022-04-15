Mahindra Cars Witness A Price Hike Of Up To Rs 63,000

Published On Apr 15, 2022 08:38 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Following all the carmakers, Mahindra has announced a price hike for its lineup. The Mahindra cars will get costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 63,000, depending on the model and variant. This will be the manufacturer’s second price hike of 2022, just like every other carmaker.

The price hike is effective from today (April 14) and should be applicable for all the cars that are yet to be delivered. The company hasn’t stated any reason for the price hike, but we’re expecting increase in the manufacturing costs to be the primary reason. The exact model and variant-wise is yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to this space for updates.

Currently, Mahindra has nine cars on sale: XUV700, Alturas G4, Thar, Scorpio, XUV300, KUV100 NXT, Marazzo, Bolero, and Bolero Neo. The manufacturer is readying up the new-generation Scorpio, which should debut by early 2023 and the electric XUV300 will come up by the third or fourth quarter of 2023.

Mahindra is going to showcase its upcoming EV concepts in July and plans to introduce a series of dedicated EV models starting from 2025.

