Published On Feb 11, 2022 05:03 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The electric SUV will hit the market sometime in the third or fourth quarter of FY23

Mahindra will utilise the standard XUV300’s platform for its EV version like the Nexon.

The EV was first shown in concept form at Auto Expo 2020.

Likely to borrow design cues from its concept including a closed grille and blue accents.

It could offer an ARAI-claimed range between 350-400km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mahindra XUV300 EV was recently spied testing in Chennai. Now, Veejay Nakra, CEO of the Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra, has revealed its launch timeline. He was quoted as saying “The next immediate launch on the EV front on the SUVs would be the XUV300. We are currently looking at launching that product in Quarter-3 or Quarter-4 of FY23”.

First seen as a concept at Auto Expo 2020, the XUV300 EV is expected to get an EV-like closed grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a different wheel design. Mahindra could also offer it with EV-specific blue accents as seen on its concept version. The XUV300 EV will be underpinned by the same platform as its ICE counterpart.

Its cabin is expected to have similarities with that of the standard XUV300. Mahindra could equip the EV with a new touchscreen system, bigger than the 7-inch unit present on the regular model. Other possible features include rain-sensing wipers, connected car tech, a sunroof, and dual-zone auto climate control.

Passenger safety is likely to be covered by multiple airbags, cornering brake control, and ABS with EBD.

The electric SUV is expected to offer an ARAI-certified range between 350km and 400km. There is no word on the technical specifications, but we expect them to be similar to those of the Tata Nexon EV (its arch nemesis), which offers a range of 312km.

Mahindra could price the XUV300 EV from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The electric SUV will go up against the Tata Nexon EV and MG’s upcoming sub-Rs 15 lakh EV.

