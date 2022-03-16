Upcoming Mahindra Born Electric Vision Concept Interior Teased

Published On Mar 16, 2022 05:08 PM By Sonny

The concept will be revealed entirely in July

Mahindra had already teased three new concepts under the project name Born Electric Vision (B.E.V.).

New teaser shows the interior of one of the concepts with a sporty and driver-centric cockpit layout.

It has an integrated display atop the dashboard similar to that of the XUV700.

Carmaker is currently working on a new line of dedicated EVs based on a new platform.

The concepts will debut mid-2022, but the production-spec EVs are expected to arrive in 2025.

Mahindra is slated to reveal a new range of EV concepts in July 2022, and their exterior has already been teased. Now, the Indian carmaker has released a teaser for the interior of the Born Electric Vision concept.

The teaser showcases an interior design with a tall central console tunnel that seems to isolate the driver’s cockpit from the rest of the cabin. Highlighted in red against the black silhouette, the shape makes for a sporty and driver-centric layout. It features an integrated display for the central display and driver’s instrument cluster like the XUV700. The steering wheel is flattened along the top and bottom for a sporty look.

The only visible components of the central console tunnel are a large lever positioned quite close to the dashboard and steering wheel, which would likely be the drive selector. Behind it, there is a rotary dial and a storage space of some sort. The teaser also revealed the concept to be featuring a panoramic glass roof.

The original teaser for the Mahindra B.E.V. project revealed three SUV concepts. It is unclear whose interior has been teased here. These concepts will preview Mahindra’s upcoming line of dedicated EVs that will be based on a new platform with no combustion-engined counterpart. The models built on this new scalable platform are expected to be compatible with high-speed fast charging and sizable battery packs for adequate range.

Mahindra plans to have the first of its dedicated EV models production ready by 2025. However, the first mass-market Mahindra EV will be an all-electric version of the XUV300 to rival the Tata Nexon EV and MG’s upcoming affordable EV.