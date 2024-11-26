Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

The base-spec Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e come with a 59 kWh battery pack

After a long wait, Mahindra has finally taken the wraps off the much-awaited XEV 9e and BE 6e, the two EVs under its new sub-brands – XEV and BE – respectively. The base-spec variant of the Be 6e with a 59 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the base variant of the XEV 9e with the same battery is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (all prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Both EVs have brought a lot of segment-first features into the market and powertrain options that can give a run for the money to even premium EVs like Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1. Here are the details of both EVs:

Exterior

Both new EVs take a lot of inspiration from their respective concept models. Let us take a brief look at the exterior design, starting with the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e has an upright bonnet that features the new illuminated Mahindra ‘Infinity’ logo. Below the bonnet is the connected LED DRL setup that extends to the sides of the vertically stacked LED projector headlights. The grille, as seen on most EVs, is blanked off and the lower bumper is black, featuring two LED fog lamps and an air inlet.

In profile, you’ll notice the sloping roofline and flush door handles on the SUV-coupe. Notably, the ORVMs are body coloured, the B- and C-pillar are black and the wheel arches have a black cladding, which runs across the length of the EV. The aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels are also given a black finish.

It sports a connected LED tail light setup that has a similar inverted U-shaped design as seen for the LED DRLs up front. The protruding tailgate features an illuminated Infinity logo which the carmaker will use specifically for its EVs. The rear bumper is black and features a chrome applique on it.

Mahindra BE 6e

The Mahindra BE 6e gets a more angular bonnet design with aggressive cuts and creases and an illuminated BE logo. It gets LED projector headlights as well but these are horizontally stacked. The C-shaped LED DRLs are not connected by any light bar. Its lower bumper is black and features LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate.

The dual-tone alloy wheels are different, but the gloss cladding on the wheel arches is the same as the XEV 9e. What is also different is that it has flush-type door handles on the front doors, while the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar. The wheel arches are more flared on the BE 6e and the ORVMs, A-, B- and C-pillars are given a black shade.

The tail lights here are C-shaped like the DRLs and these too are not connected. The tailgate features an illuminated BE logo, while the bumper is blacked out and features aggressive cuts and creases.

Interior

The interior of both EVs are minimalist and feature a 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logos (Infinity logo on the XEV 9e and BE logo on the BE 6e). The rest is similar with a layered dashboard design.

The centre console features dials for the driving modes and the gear shifter. It also features two cupholders and a wireless phone charger (the BE 6e has two wireless phone charging pads). The console extends to the front centre armrest.

The only difference between both EVs is the XEV 9e has three 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard (one each for the driver’s display, touchscreen and passenger display). On the other hand, the BE 6e gets dual screens.

Features And Safety

Mahindra is also offering a premium feature suite with the XEV 9e and BE 6e. These include a panoramic sunroof, a multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a 1400-watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and ventilated and powered front seat. These EVs also feature an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

The safety package is also robust with features such as 7 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera. Both EVs also come with tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. Mahindra is also offering both EVs with a park assist feature as seen on some luxury models.

Battery Pack And Electric Motors

Both EVs are built on Mahindra’s EV-specific INGLO platform, which Mahindra has designed from the ground up specifically for EVs. Both EVs come with a 59 kWh battery pack mated with a 231 PS electric motor. They are expected to have the choice of a larger 79 kWh option for their higher-spec variants. Mahindra could offer the two EVs with either an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option, a rear-wheel drive (RWD) setup, or both depending on the battery pack chosen. The XEV 9e will have a maximum claimed range of 656 km, while the BE 6e will have a maximum range of 682 km (MIDC part 1 + 2).

Both EVs support 175 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery packs from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. There are three drive modes: Range, Everyday and Race.

Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e competes with the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV, while the BE 6e rivals the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

