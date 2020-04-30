Mahindra Alturas G4 Facelift Previewed By This SsangYong Rexton Facelift

Published On Apr 30, 2020 01:17 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra Alturas G4

The Alturas G4 first made its India entry in November 2018

Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift could reach India by 2021.

Likely to get cosmetic upgrades inside out along with new features.

Current model received a BS6 upgrade for its 2.2-litre engine which resulted in a price hike of Rs 99,000.

Mahindra Alturas G4 has been in India for over a year and a half now. But the SsangYong Rexton G4 that it's based on is already past its third birthday in South Korea. No wonder then, a facelift has already been put to test and has also been spotted ahead of its launch later this year. Its Indianised version, the Alturas G4 facelift, should reach India in 2021.

The SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift spotted testing gets a more imposing front grille, updated bumpers, and a revised alloy wheel design. The headlamps ought to become LED units while the tail lamps will gain new inserts.

On the inside, it will get a new BMW-like gear shifting lever, a more advanced touchscreen infotainment unit and for good measure, connected technology as well. Expect more details on the interior in the coming days. The India-spec pre-facelift model features HID headlamps, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and nine airbags.

There are no details regarding the engine upgrades yet but expect an increment in power as well as efficiency. The Mahindra Alturas G4 sold in India recently received the BS6 upgrade to its 2.2-litre diesel engine that belts out 180PS/420Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed AT and is offered in two versions: 2WD and 4WD.

The current model is priced at Rs 28.69 lakh (2WD) and Rs 31.69 lakh (4WD). It takes on brutes like the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

