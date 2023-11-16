Modified On Nov 16, 2023 04:53 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

The South African-spec 5-door Jimny comes with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission options

Priced from Rs 19.65 lakh to Rs 21.93 lakh (ex-showroom prices converted from South African Rand)

Gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine but with slightly lower output figures.

Its features list is the same as the India-spec model which gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, and a rearview camera.

The 5-door Maruti Jimny made its global debut earlier this year at the 2023 Auto Expo, and soon after, it was launched in India. Alongside the production of the India-spec 5-door Jimny, Maruti also makes export units to be sent to other countries, including those that already got the regular 3-door Jimny. One of these countries is South Africa, where Suzuki has just launched the Jimny 5-door.

Price

South African 5-door Suzuki Jimny (Approx. conversion from South African Rand) India-spec 5-door Maruti Jimny Rs 19.65 lakh to Rs 21.93 lakh (R4,29,900 to R4,79,900) Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh

* Prices are ex-showroom

Price of the base-spec 5-door Jimny in South Africa is close to Rs 7 lakh more than the India-spec version. Just like the India-spec model, the South African model also comes in just 2 broad variants, named GL and GLX. The entry-level Jimny 5-door comes at a premium of Rs 1.78 lakh over the base-spec Jimny 3-door priced at Rs 17.87 lakh (converted from R3,90,900).

Powertrain Details

The South Africa-spec off-roader comes with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the India-spec 5-door Jimny but with slightly different output figures. It makes 102 PS and 130 Nm, which is 3 PS and 4 Nm less than the India-spec model. However, the transmission options are the same: a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The 5-door Jimny gets four-wheel-drive as standard with a low-range transfer case and a ground clearance of 210 mm.

Features & Safety

Its features list is the same as the India-spec model as well. It comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and descent control, and a rearview camera.

India-spec Jimny Rivals

The 5-door Maruti Jimny in India competes with the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha since there are no other 5-door off-roaders in its price range. However, the 5-door Mahindra Thar and the 5-door Force Gurkha are under development and will be launched soon, although they will be a lot bigger and more expensive than the Jimny.

