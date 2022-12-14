Lamborghini Urus Joins Qatari Police Fleet For World Cup Security

Modified On Dec 14, 2022 12:57 PM By Sukrit for Lamborghini Urus

The Urus super-SUV’s newest ‘S’ model, that’s not yet available in India, has been added to the Middle Eastern nation’s patrol fleet

Emirati police forces have some of the best cars in the world. Now that Qatar is hosting the FIFA World Cup, the country’s police force has recruited a new Lamborghini Urus to add to its fleet of security vehicles.

The super-SUV will be used by the Tournament Security Force, a new division of the Qatari police whose fleet already includes scores of Audi Q7 and even Porsche Cayenne SUVs.

From the images, it seems that the Qatari police’s Urus is the facelifted ‘S’ model that was revealed earlier this year. It has a 666PS and 850Nm twin-turbo V8 engine that’s powerful enough to propel the SUV from nought to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds.

The Urus S is yet to be launched in India, although the facelifted Urus, powered by the same engine, was recently launched in the form of the Urus Performante.

Why do Qatari police have supercars?

No, it’s not to keep up with the civilian-owned supercars in the country. Emirati police have had supercars and sports cars in their fleet for many decades for the same reason as you would buy a supercar – the spectacle. Supercars fit in with the modern, affluent ethos of the Middle Eastern country, especially at the current moment when it’s hosting the World Cup.

For tourists visiting Qatar right now, the white Lamborghini Urus with red and blue stripes will surely be a spectacle. The Urus S should be on its way to India soon. Later, the existing standard-spec Urus will be discontinued and the Urus S and Performante will be the only super-SUV variants on offer.

