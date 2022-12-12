Woman Drives Mahindra Thar From Kerala To Qatar To Watch FIFA World Cup

Modified On Dec 12, 2022 03:04 PM By Sukrit for Mahindra Thar

Naaji Noushi has chronicled her journey in pictures and videos

One advantage of this year’s football world cup being held in Qatar is its proximity to India. At least if you consider taking a flight. Instead, Youtuber Naaji Noushi chose to drive her Mahindra Thar nearly 3,000km to watch the FIFA World Cup live. She has chronicled her journey in a series of videos on Youtube, driving solo from Kerala to Mumbai and then all across the UAE and other countries.

Naaji Noushi’s journey began in Kannur in Kerala with a brand-new Mahindra Thar, a top-spec petrol variant with a 150PS 2-litre turbo engine. She had her SUV kitted out with a roof rack and brilliant two-tone vinyl wrap and also carried food and cooking essentials for the trip. State government minister Anthony Raju flagged off her road trip in Kannur.

Now, driving from Kerala to Qatar by road isn’t really possible, so Naaji drove to Mumbai, a substantial 1,000km+ road trip in itself, and had her Thar shipped to Oman. From there, she drove all across the Emirates, traveling to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaajiNoushi solo mom traveller (@naajinoushi_solo_momtraveller)

She finally reached Qatar on November 29, in time to watch her favourite team, Argentina, play live. Now, she’s there to watch the team play the semifinal match with Croatia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaajiNoushi solo mom traveller (@naajinoushi_solo_momtraveller)

Naaji isn’t the first person to drive from India to Qatar to watch the world cup, but she might be the first Indian woman to have done it solo. Without a doubt, her spirit of adventure and entrepreneurship is remarkable. Another family from Kerala drove to Qatar this year, and you can find out about their journey below:

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic