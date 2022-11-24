Modified On Nov 24, 2022 08:20 PM By Ansh for Lamborghini Urus

It gets more power, angrier design and improved overall vehicle dynamics

The Performante’s turbocharged V8 produces 666PS.

Gets more aggressive aerodynamic details to match its increased focus on performance.

It’s lighter too with extensive use of carbon fibre panels.

The AWD system has been reworked for a more dynamic experience with new drive modes.

Its prices start at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

The Lamborghini Urus Performante has landed in India just a few months after its global premiere. There is only a slight bump in performance numbers, but the SUV has undergone various dynamic improvements to earn that suffix in its name. Here’s everything that’s new with the Urus Performante:

Design

The Urus Performante gets a sportier design. A longer nose, dual-tone bonnet partially made from carbon fibre, an optional carbon fibre roof, new bumper design with bigger openings, air vents over the front wheels for improved aerodynamics and a new rear spoiler which increases the rear downforce. It is also wider and lower than the standard Urus with a slightly longer wheelbase.

It also gets new steel springs which reduce the chassis height by 20mm, increased wheel track by 16mm and new 23-inch carbon fibre alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the use of carbon fibre has reduced the Urus’ weight by 47kg.

Powertrain

Specifications Urus Performante Urus Engine 4-litre turbocharged V8 4-litre turbocharged V8 Power 666PS 650PS Torque 850Nm 850Nm Transmission Eight-speed automatic Eight-speed automatic Top Speed 306kmph 305kmph Acceleration (0-100) 3.3 seconds 3.6 seconds

While the Performante also uses a 4-litre turbocharged V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The motor is reworked to a higher power output of 666PS and gets the same peak torque of 850Nm. It gets an all-wheel drivetrain and a reduced zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.3 seconds.

What’s Inside

The Urus Performante features an Alcantara interior with leather upholstery and dual touchscreen displays in the centre console. It gets Performante-specific graphics in the digital driver’s display while comforts on offer include ventilated electrically adjustable front seats with massage function, ambient lighting and rear seat displays.

It also gets red door handles, an optional B&O sound system and the colour and design elements are extended to doors, the roof lining, seat backrests and rear walls.

Price and Rivals

The Urus Performante’s asking price starts at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). Also, Lamborghini has confirmed that it will launch the Urus S in India as well, followed by the Sterrato. The Urus Performante will be a rival to the likes of the Aston Martin DBX 707 and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue.

