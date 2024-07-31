Modified On Jul 31, 2024 11:23 AM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

Apart from the much awaited Mahindra Thar Roxx, August 2024 will also give us two SUV-coupes and a few luxury and performance cars as well

While the first half of 2024 is already over and it was filled with multiple new car launches, there are still some that will be introduced in the coming months left in this year. In August 2024, many more cars are set to go on sale, some of which will be the biggest car launches of this year. From Mahindra’s Thar Roxx to Mercedes’ luxury and performance cars, we will get to witness the launch of eight new products next month, and here’s a list of what’s coming our way.

2024 Nissan X-Trail

Expected Launch: August 1

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh onwards

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail will most likely be the first car to be launched in August. It will be making its comeback in India after a decade, and it will be coming to the market as a CBU (completely built-up unit) import. The X-Trail will come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 163 PS and 300 Nn, paired with a CVT, and it will offer features such as a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, and 7 airbags.

Tata Curvv EV

Launch: August 7

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh onwards

Tata has recently unveiled the exterior of its upcoming electric SUV-coupe, and teased its interior as well. While not much is known about the Tata Curvv EV, we know that it will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, and we expect that it will be equipped with a battery pack larger than that of the Nexon EV LR, which can offer a claimed range of up to 500 km.

In terms of features, it will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and it is also likely to be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Launch: August 8

Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh

Mercedes-Benz will launch two cars in August and one of them will be the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, which will be the top-spec variant in the GLC lineup. It is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 421 PS and 500 Nm, mated to a 9-speed AT, enabling the GLC 43 Coupe to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Launch: August 8

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore

The second model from the German carmaker will be the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. While the powertrain details of the India-spec model are not yet revealed, the international-spec comes with multiple engine options including a 2-litre turbo-petrol, 2-litre diesel, and a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine. The India-spec model is expected to come with either a 204 PS or 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Launch: August 9

Expected Price: Rs 4.5 crore onwards

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the carmaker’s first plug-in hybrid sports SUV, and it is coming to India this August. The performance SUV is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive system. This setup is mated to a plug-in hybrid system, which uses a 25.9 kWh battery pack, and together delivers 800 PS and 950 Nm.

Inside, it features a cabin inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, and gets a slightly redesigned dashboard. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control, powered and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, stability control system, and driver assistance features.

Citroen Basalt

Expected Launch: Early August

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh onwards

Another SUV-coupe to enter the Indian market in August is the Citroen Basalt. This will be the fifth product in Citroen’s India lineup and it will most likely come with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS and 205 Nm) which powers the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross.

It is expected to be equipped with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, cruise control, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rearview camera.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Launch: August 15

Expected Price: Rs 13 lakh onwards

The biggest and the most awaited launch of this year will also happen in August as the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be launched on Independence Day. The bigger version of the Thar is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines as the 3-door version, but the output figures are expected to be higher. It can also be launched in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD), and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations.

Mahindra could equip it with a big touchscreen infotainment system (possibly 10.25-inch), a digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera.

MG Cloud EV

Expected Launch: Late August

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh onwards

MG is planning to launch another electric car in India, and it will be a crossover. The MG Cloud EV, known in the international markets as the Wulling Cloud EV, comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor, and has a CLTC claimed range of 460 km.

In terms of features, it is expected to come with a 15.6-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, 6-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a few ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

Which of these upcoming cars are you the most interested in? Let us know in the comments below.

