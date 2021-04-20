Kia Sonet Spied With New Logo Ahead Of Official Launch Next Week

Published On Apr 20, 2021 12:07 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

Kia will also be updating the variant list of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs

Kia is set to equip the Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival with its new logo.

The updated Sonet has been spied reaching dealerships ahead of its official launch.

It could see a variant rejig but no feature updates.

The Seltos is expected to get several updates such as a new Gravity Edition, new features, and an iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox.

Kia is expected to hike prices across models by the end of the month.

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled its new logo which will soon be seen on all its models around the world. The updated Sonet has now started reaching dealerships with the new Kia logo. The carmaker is expected to launch its three models -- Sonet, Seltos and Carnival -- with the new logo on April 27.

A few variants of the Sonet were recently discontinued but with the new logo, it could see some variant reshuffling again. A similar update will be seen on the Carnival premium MPV, which will flaunt the new logo but without any feature updates.

No changes will be made to the engine and transmission options either. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 120PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, and 100PS/115PS 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol unit comes with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT, and the diesel with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic options.

As for the Seltos, it is expected to get new variants as well as the choice of an iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox. The compact SUV is also likely to come in the Gravity Edition with some cosmetic enhancements and new features, including a panoramic sunroof.

The Sonet retails from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) but Kia is likely to hike the prices by a small margin. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Mahindra XUV300 , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Ford EcoSport , Nissan Magnite , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , and Renault Kiger .

