2020 Kia Sonet GTX+ Plus - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
If safety is your number one concern, then the GTX+ variant of the Sonet is your only choice
The Sonet has quite the hype surrounding it, with most of it emanating from its lengthy features list. While most of the noteworthy features can be had in the HT Line variants, the top-of-the-line GTX+ variant offers the best when it comes to safety. So what are your powertrain options and what are they going to cost you if you want the fully kitted out Sonet?
|
Powertrain
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ iMT
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ automatic
|
1.5-litre diesel/ manual
|
1.5-litre diesel/ automatic
|
Max Power
|
120PS
|
120PS
|
100PS
|
115PS
|
Peak Torque
|
172Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm
|
250Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed iMT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed auto
|
Price (GTX+)
|
Rs 11.99 lakh*
|
Rs 12.89 lakh*
|
Rs 11.99 lakh*
|
Rs 12.89 lakh*
|
Difference from HTX+
|
Rs 34,000
|
NA
|
Rs 34,000
|
NA
|
Difference from HTK+
|
Rs 2.50 lakh
|
Rs 2.40 lakh
|
Rs 2.50 lakh
|
Rs 2.50 lakh
* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.
Now let’s take a look at what the GTX+ variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:
Summary: The variant which offers everything and makes the Sonet reach beyond the boundaries of the sub-4 metre space.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Safety
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Highlight Features
|
Red accents on front grille, bumper, side skirts, alloy wheel hub and brake calipers
|
All-black interior upholstery with insignia on front seats and steering wheel
|
Six airbags, Front parking sensors, ESC, HAC, VSM, Brake Assist
|
Wireless phone charging
|
Others
|
Revised air dam, Blacked-out skid plate
|
Metal finish on pedals
|
Traction control modes and drive modes (On automatic variants only)
|
Features carried over from the ‘HTX+’ variant
|
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with silver wheel caps
|
Leatherette seats, LED sound mood lights and leatherette wrapped door trims
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system, rear wiper and wash, ventilated front seats, air purifier with virus protection and 4.2-inch colour MID.
Verdict
The GTX+ variant of the Sonet brings with it the promise of six airbags -- and that is the biggest reason to go for it. You also get more driver assistance safety features for the manual and automatic variants and sporty aesthetics to separate it from the rest of the range. The fact that it does not command a hefty premium over the HTX+ is what seals the deal. The GTX+ will not only wow you over its sub-4 metre rivals, but you can even consider it over similarly priced variants of the Seltos and the Creta.
