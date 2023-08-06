Modified On Aug 06, 2023 10:44 AM By Tarun

Panoramic sunroofs are the trend now in compact SUVs and segments above, but can we expect it to be offered in even smaller SUVs like Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue?

The fad for sunroofs is going strong as now even models as small as the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter offer one. But perhaps even more popular is a panoramic sunroof.

It’s now a common feature in compact SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta. Now, these SUVs range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The feel-good feature has now become a factor that could affect the buyer’s final decision. With its current popularity, we wonder if a panoramic sunroof will soon be offered in something smaller, like a subcompact SUV. Let’s decode our findings in pursuit of that answer:

What Is A Panoramic Sunroof And How Does It Work?

In the most direct way, a panoramic sunroof offers a ‘panoramic’ or a larger view of the sky than a typical single-pane sunroof. It usually stretches from the centre console area going all the way to the rear seats. There’s a roof fabric lining, which is made of fabric upholstery, which covers the glass when the sunroof functionality is not needed.

In most of the cars, only half of the panoramic sunroof opens up, while the other half serves as a glass roof. Meanwhile, in the Grand Vitara and Hyryder, the opening bit of the roof goes a bit further extending its benefits to the rear seat passengers too.

The panoramic sunroof is operated electronically, through the touch of a button. These controls are most commonly housed in the console above the front seats, near the cabin lamps.

Also Read: Cars With Sunroof In India

The Structural Complexity Of A Panoramic Sunroof

It might seem sketchy to cut a large hole in the roof, but if a carmaker plans to offer such a feature, it factors that in while designing the structure of the car. Models that offer panoramic sunroofs from the factory do not compromise on safety and structural integrity of the car, however it is a complex process to fit. In case of a rollover, the pillars absorb all the impact and sunroof doesn’t come in the way.

However, there are some changes made to the layout of the cabin as well to accommodate this feature. The headroom is affected by a panoramic sunroof because the roof liner is placed lower. For three-row cars, a roof-mounted AC vent can’t be installed because of the sunroof, and so the rear vents are usually found in other places like the sides.

Can A Sub-4 Metre Car Offer A Panoramic Sunroof?

Right now, the smallest car (globally) that gets a panoramic sunroof (and not a fixed glass roof) is the Peugeot e208, which is 4.05mm long. If there was a subcompact body style that could accommodate this feature, it would likely be the SUV, just like the compact SUVs that measure 4.2 to 4.3 metres in length.

Most of the sub-4-metre SUVs already do get a single pane sunroof and the cabin experience will be better with a panoramic sunroof, as it does add to the airiness of the interior.

While the smaller SUV cannot offer the same kind of panoramic experience as offered by the segment above, there is scope for something quite similar. It could compromise on the size of the opening section and feature a larger glass area instead of a close to 50:50 split. However, it remains to be seen if the manufacturers can execute it properly and safely.

Which Subcompact Models Could Offer It?

Looking strictly at the subcompact SUV segment, there are a few potential candidates that are likely to offer the larger sunroof. Hyundai and Kia are known for introducing segment-first features to the market, but in recent years, Mahindra has also been known to offer buyers these premium experiences in smaller and more affordable cars. There are reports of the Mahindra XUV300 getting a panoramic sunroof with its new generation update, likely due to arrive in 2024. If it does introduce it, expect the likes of the Venue and Sonet to get it soon after.

The Added Cost

The panoramic sunroof feature is usually not offered as a standalone added benefit, but with select other features like wireless charger, and ventilated front seats. This does make it harder to assess the usual premium charged for the feature. However, ideally, a panoramic sunroof in itself can add a premium of around Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Why Has Nobody Done It Yet?

Perhaps it’s the price factor, and not the engineering challenge, that has kept carmakers from offering a panoramic sunroof in the subcompact SUV space so far. A premium of that scope will easily bring it within similarly priced mid-spec variants of bigger SUVs that offer increased cabin space, more road presence, and often more performance as well. For instance, the top-spec XUV 300 retails for Rs 13.30 lakh and with the added price of a panoramic sunroof, it would be close to Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price, you can get Creta's higher-end variant which is equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

In conclusion, let’s revisit the question at the beginning: will we get the choice of a panoramic sunroof in a subcompact offering? We think it is highly likely that some brand will introduce the feature to the segment, but whether it will catch on, depends on the market. Would you be willing to pay more for a smaller car to get this feel-good feature, or would you upgrade to a bigger model with fewer premium comforts? Let us know in the comments below.