Watch: 5 Reasons Why The Kia EV9 Electric SUV Will Cost Nearly Rs 1 Crore

Modified On Mar 29, 2024 03:22 PM By Shreyash for Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 sports a futuristic design, premium features, and claims a practical range of more than 650 km

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 made its global debut as Kia’s flagship electric SUV in March 2023, and it is set to be launched in India in 2024. It’s a big 7-seater full-size electric SUV based on the same E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 which are already offered in India. The EV9 has been showcased at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024 and we were present there to see it in person. Here are 5 reasons why the EV9 could cost nearly Rs 1 crore in India.

Futuristic Design

Kia EV9 Headlights

As seen in the video, the first thing that catches your attention is the design of the Kia EV9. It features futuristic design elements like digital pattern lighting integrated into the grille, vertically aligned headlight setup featuring LED DRLs called star map lighting, which creates an animated lighting pattern. The EV9’s rear also carries the same design language featuring vertical LED taillights and an extended roof spoiler. 

Dimensions

Kia EV9 rear

The EV9 measures 5015 mm in length, 1980 mm in width, and up to 1780 mm in height, with an accommodating wheelbase of 3100 mm. The EV9 featured at BIMS 2024 comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, indicating that it is the GT Line all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant showcased at the event. 

Note: The specifications mentioned above apply to the Thailand-spec GT Line AWD variant of the Kia EV9 and may vary depending on the variant and country.

Features

Kia Ev9 Interiors

Kia’s flagship EV9 electric SUV comes with a host of premium features, including two 12.3-inch screens integrated together by a 5.3-inch climate control display and 708-watt 14-speaker Meridian sound system. Below the screen, there are virtually hidden touch-input controls on the dashboard panel for start/stop, climate control and ventilation system, media and other settings. The electric SUV also comes equipped with massage function for front and middle-row seats, heated and ventilated second row seats, and 3-zone climate control.

Practicality

Kia EV9 2nd Row Storage

In terms of practicality, the Kia EV9 offers plenty of storage spaces including in the front armrest, a centre storage below the armrest in the front row, separate storage space and cup holders for the second row passengers as well. 

Since the Kia EV9 also features vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, if you are on a long road trip, you can easily go camping, as V2L allows you to power your external appliances.

Practical Driving Range

The Thailand-spec Kia EV9 is being offered in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants. Its specifications have been detailed below:

Battery Pack

99.8 kWh

99.8 kWh

Drive Type

Rear wheel drive

All wheel drive

Power

203 PS

384 PS (total)

Torque

350 Nm

700 Nm (total)

Claimed Range (NEDC standard)

Up to 680 km

Up to 647 km

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

9.4 seconds

5.3 seconds

Top Speed

185 kmph

200 kmph

Disclaimer: The specifications for the battery pack and electric motor may vary for the India-spec model.

Expected Launch & Rivals

The Kia EV9 is expected to go on sale in India in the second half of 2024 as a fully built import, with prices likely to start from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single motor variant. It will be considered as an affordable and more spacious alternative to the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV.

