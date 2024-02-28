Modified On Feb 28, 2024 06:49 PM By Rohit for BYD Seal

All three are premium electric models and are all expected to cost north of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

While the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) award focuses on cars launched in India, the World Car Awards takes into consideration models that are sold in at least two continents. Recently, finalists for the World Car Of The Year 2024 were announced. The top three models, which are all EVs, are the BYD Seal, Kia EV9 and Volvo EX30. The good news is that all of them are set to be introduced in the Indian market in the near future, so let’s take a brief look at what they have to offer:

BYD Seal

Launch: March 5, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 55 lakh onwards

The BYD Seal made its first Indian appearance at the Auto Expo 2023, which is set to be launched on March 5 this year. It will be the EV maker’s third offering in India after the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV. It is available in three variants with multiple battery packs and electric motor configurations offering a WLTC-claimed range of up to 570 km.

Notable features include a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone chargers, and ventilated and heated front seats. BYD has provided its safety kit with eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia EV9

Expected Launch: Second half of 2024

Expected Price: Rs 80 lakh

In 2023, the carmaker launched its flagship EV product, the Kia EV9, globally and was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in a pre-production concept form. This 3-row all-electric SUV offers various battery and electric motor options, along with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD). The EV9 boasts a claimed range of over 541 km, making it a compelling alternative to the typical luxury SUV with a petrol or diesel engine. Kia intends to introduce the EV9 to the Indian market through the completely built-up unit (CBU) route.

Kia offers the global-spec EV9 with two 12.3-inch connected displays and a 708W 14-speaker Meridian sound system. Its safety kit could include nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Volvo EX30

Expected Launch: Second half of 2025

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

The Volvo EX30 is the carmaker’s new entry-level electric SUV offering, which is expected to come to India sometime in 2025. It slots below the XC40 Recharge (now known as the EX40) globally and is available in multiple electric powertrain options, with a maximum claimed range of up to 474 km. In terms of equipment, Volvo has provided it with a 12.3-inch vertically placed touchscreen system, wireless phone charging, connected car tech, and a 360-degree camera. The EX30 also gets a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including driver attentiveness alert, park assist, and collision avoidance.

Which of these three EVs are you excited about the most? Let us know in the comments.

