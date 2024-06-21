Modified On Jun 21, 2024 07:10 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos

All made-in-India Kia cars are available to paramilitary forces, state & centre police personnel, and Home Ministry employees at a special price

Kia India has partnered with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to provide its mass-market models: the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet, at exclusive prices to serving and retired paramilitary forces, state and central police personnel, and Home Ministry employees.

Who all will get the benefits?

With this strategic partnership, 35 lakh beneficiaries within police and paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles, can now purchase Kia vehicles at affordable prices. These mass-market vehicles will be available through 119 master canteens and over 1,900 subsidiary canteens under KPKB. Kia India’s 362 dealerships have been registered to serve under and cater to the needs of the KPKB to ensure the availability of models like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens in various variants.

Kia India Lineup

At present, Kia's lineup in the Indian market includes four models: the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, and electric EV6 which is a fully-built import. The combustion-engined models offer a range of petrol and diesel engines with their respective manual and automatic transmission options, detailed below:

Model 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Sonet ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ Seltos ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Carens ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

Kia is the only mass-market brand that also provides an iMT (intelligent manual transmission) or a manual transmission without a clutch pedal. The electric offering of Kia gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which comes with both single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

Prices

While the special prices for the cars as sold via KPKB have not yet been released by the Korean automaker, here is the standard price range for the three vehicles offered under this partnership:

Model Ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) Kia Sonet Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.35 lakh Kia Carens Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.67 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

