All Kia Cars Will Be Offered At Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar
Modified On Jun 21, 2024 07:10 PM By Samarth for Kia Seltos
All made-in-India Kia cars are available to paramilitary forces, state & centre police personnel, and Home Ministry employees at a special price
Kia India has partnered with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to provide its mass-market models: the Seltos, Carens, and Sonet, at exclusive prices to serving and retired paramilitary forces, state and central police personnel, and Home Ministry employees.
Who all will get the benefits?
With this strategic partnership, 35 lakh beneficiaries within police and paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles, can now purchase Kia vehicles at affordable prices. These mass-market vehicles will be available through 119 master canteens and over 1,900 subsidiary canteens under KPKB. Kia India’s 362 dealerships have been registered to serve under and cater to the needs of the KPKB to ensure the availability of models like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens in various variants.
Kia India Lineup
At present, Kia's lineup in the Indian market includes four models: the Seltos, Sonet, Carens, and electric EV6 which is a fully-built import. The combustion-engined models offer a range of petrol and diesel engines with their respective manual and automatic transmission options, detailed below:
|
Model
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Sonet
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
Seltos
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
|
Carens
|
❌
|
✅
|
❌
|
✅
|
✅
Kia is the only mass-market brand that also provides an iMT (intelligent manual transmission) or a manual transmission without a clutch pedal. The electric offering of Kia gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack which comes with both single rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.
Prices
While the special prices for the cars as sold via KPKB have not yet been released by the Korean automaker, here is the standard price range for the three vehicles offered under this partnership:
|
Model
|
Ex-showroom Prices (Delhi)
|
Kia Sonet
|
Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh
|
Kia Seltos
|
Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Kia Carens
|
Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.67 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for latest Automotive updates
Read More on : Seltos Automatic
0 out of 0 found this helpful