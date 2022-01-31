HomeNew CarsNewsKia Carens Rolls Off The Production Line
Kia Carens Rolls Off The Production Line

Published On Jan 31, 2022 06:59 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

Kia is expected to launch the three-row RV this month 

  • Unofficial bookings underway for an amount of Rs 25,000. 

  • To be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations. 

  • Five variants on offer - Premium, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. 

  • To get the Seltos’ engine options: 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. 

Kia has commenced the mass production of the three-row Carens. Its official bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the prices are expected to be announced this month. 

The Kia Carens will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations. There will be five variants on offer, including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. 

Features onboard the Carens include LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, electric one-touch tumble second row seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, and 8-speaker Bose sound system. 

Standard safety features of the Carens include ​​six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill assist/descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, and all-wheel disc brakes. The range-topping variants will further get front parking sensors and a rear parking camera. 

The Carens will get 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines. A 6-speed manual will be standard, and the optional automatic transmissions will only be offered with the diesel (6-speed AT) and the turbo-petrol mill (7-speed DCT). 

Kia is expected to retail the Carens from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to the Hyundai AlcazarMG Hector PlusTata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

    Tarun
    We need your city to customize your experience