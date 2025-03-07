Kia Carens Achieves Over 2,00,000 Units Sales Milestone In 3 Years

Over half the customers who bought the Kia Carens, opted for the petrol variants

Kia Carens, the Korean carmaker’s MPV, has hit a sales milestone of over 2 lakh units within 3 years. The Kia Carens was launched in February 2022 and is known for its lengthy features list, versatile cabin and comfortable ride quality. Along with this sales figure, Kia also revealed some interesting facts about the Carens, which are as follows:

Kia reported that 58 percent of the consumers decided to purchase the petrol variants, and 32 percent of the customers opted for automatic and iMT (clutchless manual) transmissions. The top trim of Carens was opted by 24 percent of the customers, along with the 7-seater configuration being chosen by around 1,90,000 people. Kia also reported that 28 percent of the consumers opted for the variants with a sunroof.

Here is a quick overview of the Kia Carens

Kia Carens: Overview

Exterior

The Kia Carens’ fascia features split LED headlights and DRLs along with a sleek grille and honeycomb-patterned airdams with sleek LED fog lamps. The side profile boasts turn-mounted ORVMs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and silver roof rails. The rear of the Carens gets connected LED taillamps (without centre illumination), a roof-mounted spoiler, and a black bumper with silver skid plate.

Interior

The Kia Carens boasts a simple dashboard design that’s pleasing to the eye. It’s finished in a black and beige dual-tone hue (X-Line gets black and green) with gloss black and silver plastics giving a nice contrast. It’s available in two seating options: a 6-seater versiob with captain seats for the middle and a 7-seater version with bench seats). .

The feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, rain sensing wipers, auto AC with rear vents, ambient lighting, single-pane sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

The safety suite onboard the Carens features 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and auto headlamps.

Powertrain

The Kia Carens is offered with three engine choices, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5 litre N/A petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT* 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT**

*MT= manual transmission

^DCT= dual clutch transmission

** AT= torque converter automatic

Price And Rivals

The Kia Carens is priced between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MPV rivals the likes of Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, and Maruti Ertiga. It’s also a more affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.