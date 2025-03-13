Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, And Others Could Take Up To A Year To Reach Your Home This March

Out of the four premium MPVs on the list, it’s the two Toyota offerings that are commanding the highest wait time this March

One of the most preferred body styles of a new car buyer with large families is an MPV. For those looking to pick a premium MPV in the market, there are as many as four options to choose from, which includes the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Hycross. If you are planning to buy any one of them this March, here’s how long you will have to wait to get one home:

City Kia Carens Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Hycross Maruti Invicto New Delhi 1-1.5 months 4 months 12 months 0.5-1 month Bengaluru 1 week 2 months 10 months No waiting Mumbai No waiting 2-3 months 3-4 months No waiting Hyderabad No waiting 3 months 8 months No waiting Pune No waiting 1 month 12 months 1 month Chennai 1 month 4 months 4 months No waiting Jaipur 1 month 3 months 10-12 months 1 week Ahmedabad 1 month 3 months 10-12 months No waiting Gurugram No waiting 2 months 10 months No waiting Lucknow 0.5 months 2 months 7-8 months 1 month Kolkata No waiting 4 months 8-10 months 0.5-1 month Thane No waiting 2-3 months 8 months No waiting Surat 1 month 2 months 8 months No waiting Ghaziabad 1 month 2-3 months 8 months 1 month Chandigarh 2 months 2-3 months 7 months 1 week Coimbatore 1 month 2-3 months 10 months No waiting Patna 0.5 months 3 months 10 months 1 month Faridabad 1 month 2 months 10 months 1 month Indore 0.5 months 3 months 6 months 1 month Noida 1 month 3 months 12 months 1 month

Takeaways

Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait the maximum for two months to get their hands on a new Kia Carens. It is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

The two Toyota MPVs here, namely the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are enduring some of the highest wait times. While the former’s least waiting period is one month, the latter isn’t available any sooner than three months. The Innova Hycross can even take up to a year’s time to reach the homes of buyers located in a few cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Noida.

When the Innova Hycross’s rebadged version – the Maruti Invicto – is considered, it is readily available in nine cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Surat, and Coimbatore. Its maximum wait time is up to one month in some of the other top cities.

