    Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, And Others Could Take Up To A Year To Reach Your Home This March

    Published On Mar 13, 2025 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens

    Out of the four premium MPVs on the list, it’s the two Toyota offerings that are commanding the highest wait time this March

    Waiting period on premium MPVs in March 2025

    One of the most preferred body styles of a new car buyer with large families is an MPV. For those looking to pick a premium MPV in the market, there are as many as four options to choose from, which includes the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Hycross. If you are planning to buy any one of them this March, here’s how long you will have to wait to get one home:

    City

    Kia Carens

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Maruti Invicto

    New Delhi

    1-1.5 months

    4 months

    12 months

    0.5-1 month

    Bengaluru

    1 week

    2 months

    10 months

    No waiting

    Mumbai

    No waiting

    2-3 months

    3-4 months

    No waiting

    Hyderabad

    No waiting

    3 months

    8 months

    No waiting

    Pune

    No waiting

    1 month

    12 months

    1 month

    Chennai

    1 month

    4 months

    4 months

    No waiting

    Jaipur

    1 month

    3 months

    10-12 months

    1 week

    Ahmedabad

    1 month

    3 months

    10-12 months

    No waiting

    Gurugram

    No waiting

    2 months

    10 months

    No waiting

    Lucknow

    0.5 months

    2 months

    7-8 months

    1 month

    Kolkata

    No waiting

    4 months

    8-10 months

    0.5-1 month

    Thane

    No waiting

    2-3 months

    8 months

    No waiting

    Surat

    1 month

    2 months

    8 months

    No waiting

    Ghaziabad

    1 month

    2-3 months

    8 months

    1 month

    Chandigarh

    2 months

    2-3 months

    7 months

    1 week

    Coimbatore

    1 month

    2-3 months

    10 months

    No waiting

    Patna

    0.5 months

    3 months

    10 months

    1 month

    Faridabad

    1 month

    2 months

    10 months

    1 month

    Indore

    0.5 months

    3 months

    6 months

    1 month

    Noida

    1 month

    3 months

    12 months

    1 month

    Takeaways

    Kia Carens

    • Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait the maximum for two months to get their hands on a new Kia Carens. It is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    • The two Toyota MPVs here, namely the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are enduring some of the highest wait times. While the former’s least waiting period is one month, the latter isn’t available any sooner than three months. The Innova Hycross can even take up to a year’s time to reach the homes of buyers located in a few cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Noida.

    Maruti Invicto

    • When the Innova Hycross’s rebadged version – the Maruti Invicto – is considered, it is readily available in nine cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Surat, and Coimbatore. Its maximum wait time is up to one month in some of the other top cities.

