Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, And Others Could Take Up To A Year To Reach Your Home This March
Published On Mar 13, 2025 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Carens
Out of the four premium MPVs on the list, it’s the two Toyota offerings that are commanding the highest wait time this March
One of the most preferred body styles of a new car buyer with large families is an MPV. For those looking to pick a premium MPV in the market, there are as many as four options to choose from, which includes the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Hycross. If you are planning to buy any one of them this March, here’s how long you will have to wait to get one home:
|
City
|
Kia Carens
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Toyota Innova Hycross
|
Maruti Invicto
|
New Delhi
|
1-1.5 months
|
4 months
|
12 months
|
0.5-1 month
|
Bengaluru
|
1 week
|
2 months
|
10 months
|
No waiting
|
Mumbai
|
No waiting
|
2-3 months
|
3-4 months
|
No waiting
|
Hyderabad
|
No waiting
|
3 months
|
8 months
|
No waiting
|
Pune
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
12 months
|
1 month
|
Chennai
|
1 month
|
4 months
|
4 months
|
No waiting
|
Jaipur
|
1 month
|
3 months
|
10-12 months
|
1 week
|
Ahmedabad
|
1 month
|
3 months
|
10-12 months
|
No waiting
|
Gurugram
|
No waiting
|
2 months
|
10 months
|
No waiting
|
Lucknow
|
0.5 months
|
2 months
|
7-8 months
|
1 month
|
Kolkata
|
No waiting
|
4 months
|
8-10 months
|
0.5-1 month
|
Thane
|
No waiting
|
2-3 months
|
8 months
|
No waiting
|
Surat
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
8 months
|
No waiting
|
Ghaziabad
|
1 month
|
2-3 months
|
8 months
|
1 month
|
Chandigarh
|
2 months
|
2-3 months
|
7 months
|
1 week
|
Coimbatore
|
1 month
|
2-3 months
|
10 months
|
No waiting
|
Patna
|
0.5 months
|
3 months
|
10 months
|
1 month
|
Faridabad
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
10 months
|
1 month
|
Indore
|
0.5 months
|
3 months
|
6 months
|
1 month
|
Noida
|
1 month
|
3 months
|
12 months
|
1 month
Takeaways
-
Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait the maximum for two months to get their hands on a new Kia Carens. It is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.
-
The two Toyota MPVs here, namely the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are enduring some of the highest wait times. While the former’s least waiting period is one month, the latter isn’t available any sooner than three months. The Innova Hycross can even take up to a year’s time to reach the homes of buyers located in a few cities, including New Delhi, Jaipur, and Noida.
-
When the Innova Hycross’s rebadged version – the Maruti Invicto – is considered, it is readily available in nine cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Surat, and Coimbatore. Its maximum wait time is up to one month in some of the other top cities.
