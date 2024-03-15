Published On Mar 15, 2024 07:30 PM By Rohit for Land Rover Range Rover

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor seems to have opted for a few high-end customisations for his SUV which is likely to have pushed up its price around the Rs 5-crore mark (ex-showroom)

One of the leading Bollywood actors, Kartik Aaryan, has just become the owner of a new Land Rover Range Rover SV. He joins the list of celebrities such as Shikhar Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor who also own this luxury SUVs from the Land Rover lineup. With all customisations that he has likely opted for, we believe his Range Rover has a price tag of around Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

An Enthusiast’s SUV

Kartik Aaryan has opted for the range-topping SV variant of the SUV as hinted by the badge on the bootlid. His Range Rover sports the Ligurian Black exterior colour having a gloss finish. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor seems to have chosen the optional 22-inch blacked out alloy wheels for his SUV. Although not explicitly clear, Kartik Aaryan’s SUV likely has an all-black cabin theme to complement the exterior shade.

The new Range Rover is part of the actor’s exquisite car collection, which includes the likes of a Lamborghini Urus and a McLaren GT finished in an orange shade.

Range Rover SV Powertrain

Land Rover offers the SUV’s SV variant with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine (615 PS/750 Nm). It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all the four wheels. The Land Rover Range Rover SV has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.6 seconds.

Aside from the above-mentioned 4.4-litre twin-turbo powertrain, other variants of the Range Rover also come with two engine options: a 3-litre turbo-petrol and a 3-litre diesel. Land Rover offers these engines with an 8-speed transmission as well, while all three feature some form of electrification to aid in performance. All versions of the Range Rover come with all-wheel-drive of course.

What Features Does It Get?

As a range-topping variant of a luxury SUV, the Range Rover SV is equipped with a plethora of creature comforts. It also gets features like 24-way adjustable heated and cooled powered front seats with massage function, dual 11.4-inch rear entertainment screens, a 4-zone climate control, and a 13.1-inch touchscreen unit. In the image on Kartik’s social media profile, we can see him using the SUV’s split-folding tailgate functionality as well.

Its safety net includes a 360-degree camera, dynamic stability control (DSC), multiple airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Prices And Rivals

The Land Rover Range Rover is sold between Rs 2.39 crore and Rs 4.46 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). Its competitors in India include the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

