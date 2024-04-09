Modified On Apr 09, 2024 03:07 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Compass

The Night Eagle edition is expected to feature gloss black styling elements, paired with 18-inch black alloy wheels

Inside, the Night Eagle edition of the Jeep Compass will likely feature a black dashboard theme with black vinyl inserts on the door trims.

Likely to be equipped with amenities like 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone AC, and wireless phone charging.

To be powered by the same 170 PS 2-litre diesel engine.

Expected to carry a premium of up to Rs 50,000 over the corresponding variant.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited-run edition, featuring blacked-out styling elements, was first launched in 2020. It was relaunched in 2022 with the facelifted version of the Compass. And now in 2024, Jeep is all set to once again bring back this special edition of the Compass, for which it has dropped a new teaser showing us a glimpse of its profile. Here’s what you can expect:

Blacked Out Styling Elements

As seen with previous versions, the Night Eagle edition of the Jeep Compass will likely incorporate a gloss black finish for the grille, fog lamp housing, and roof rails. Additionally, it may feature blacked-out monikers on the side fenders. Given that previous iterations of the Compass Night Eagle edition were equipped with 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, we anticipate that the 2024 version will also include the same.

Also Check Out: MG Hector Blackstorm Edition Teased, To Be Launched On April 10

Cabin Updates & Features

The 2024 version of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is expected to receive an all black cabin theme and black vinyl inserts on the door trims as well. In terms of features, it will likely be based on the mid-spec Longitude (O) variant and get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, a dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and cruise control (only for automatic variants).

Its safety kit could likely have dual front airbags, including hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake, and a rear parking camera.

Note: Please note that the features list may vary depending on the variant on which this new edition will be launched.

Same Powertrain Option

The Night Eagle edition of the Jeep Compass will continue using the same 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS / 350 Nm) mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Compass SUV no longer gets the choice of a petrol engine.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Night Eagle edition of the Jeep Compass is expected to carry a premium of Rs 50,000 over its corresponding variant. Currently, the Compass is priced between Rs 20.69 lakh and Rs 32.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The Compass rivals the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

