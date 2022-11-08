Modified On Nov 08, 2022 03:13 PM By Rohit for Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

Jeep is already accepting bookings for the SUV for Rs 1 lakh

Deliveries of the SUV will begin by the end of November.

The India-spec model will get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an all-wheel drivetrain.

We expect the Jeep Grand Cherokee to be priced at Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep first announced that it would be introducing the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee in India on November 11 but now that date has been pushed to November 17.The carmaker is taking bookings for its flagship SUV for Rs 1 lakh and has even commenced locally assembling the new Grand Cherokee at its Ranjangaon facility in Pune.

The new flagbearer of luxury in Jeep India’s portfolio, the Grand Cherokee features a sharp exterior including sleek LED headlights and taillights and a modernised Jeep-like grille. On the inside, the SUV has an all-black cabin theme along with silver accents on the dashboard and centre console.

In terms of equipment, the new Grand Cherokee will be provided with a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, an optional infotainment screen for the co-passenger, a heads-up display, wireless phone charging and a digital instrument cluster. Safety tech on board will consist of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which features adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking, and front collision warning.

The India-spec fifth-gen Grand Cherokee will come with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (the carmaker’s base-spec engine) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power will be sent to all wheels and the SUV will be equipped with Jeep’s SelecTerrain traction system.

We are expecting the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee to have a starting price of Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries to begin by the end of the month. The SUV will fight it out with the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.