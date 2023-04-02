CD Speak: Why Does The Mahindra Thar Still Not Get Any Special Editions?

Published On Apr 02, 2023 09:01 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

Even after 1 lakh units, the lifestyle SUV is lacking in buyer distinction by way of limited edition variants

The second-generation of the Mahindra Thar has now been on sale for around two and a half years and over 1 lakh units have rolled off the production line. While its popularity is not in doubt, the lifestyle-oriented SUV for enthusiasts has not gotten a SINGLE special edition variant till date. This is a questionable oversight from Mahindra given that the likes of Tata rolls out special editions with cosmetic and feature differences on the regular for its mainstream SUVs.

What does the Thar have to offer?

The Mahindra Thar is a three-door sub-4m SUV that comes with the choice of a fixed hard top or a convertible soft-top. It debuted with 4WD as standard with both petrol and diesel engine options, each with manual and automatic transmissions. The exact combination of roof and powertrain can vary depending on the variant. Of course, Mahindra offers the Thar with a long list of official accessories and then there’s the galaxy of aftermarket modifications to either make it more capable off-road or just add bling to it.

At the start of the 2023, Mahindra introduced a new rear-wheel-drive version of the Thar and the only visual difference was two new exterior colours - Everest White and Blazing Bronze. Given the materials for the roof, the Thar has a dual-tone finish by default and is only offered in four other colours - red, black, grey and Aqua Marine.

What could Mahindra do better?

The Thar is ripe for dealer-fitted accessories and special editions directly from Mahindra. There’s a huge scope for enthusiast-centric special models that would make the Thar a bit more unique as well as rugged and off-road friendly. Mahindra could offer it with more off-road oriented all-terrain tyres and different alloy wheels, tweaked front and rear bumpers for better approach and departure angles, as well as added cladding for increased ruggedness.

Additionally, it could get special decals, custom headrests and extra badging around the cabin. If Mahindra is willing to make the effort, it could also introduce a new exterior colour exclusive to a limited edition variant.

Then there’s the fact that Mahindra does offer special editions outside of India, like this Karoo edition of the Scorpio Pikup in South Africa. It gets everything we want Mahindra to offer in India - exclusive decals, unique alloy wheels with off-road tyres, and off-road oriented front and rear bumpers with bracing. If Mahindra can find it in their product plans to do it overseas, why not for its biggest consumer base right here in India, and why not with something like the Thar?

Brands that are doing it right

The fact that the Mahindra Thar with its loyal fan base does not get any special editions sticks out even more when you consider how almost every rival brand does offer them. We mentioned Tata, which offered special editions on the Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Punch such as Dark, Kaziranga, Jet and Gold. Then we have the likes of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun 1st Anniversary Edition, Kia Seltos and Sonet X-Line, and now the Maruti Black editions.

Looking at the off-road and lifestyle segment, Jeep has been the master of special editions around the globe. In the present lineup alone, the Wrangler gets a handful of special variants like the following:

Beach Special Edition

High Tide Special Edition

Tuscadero Paint Edition

Freedom Edition

Reign Paint Edition

Jeep even makes changes like increased ground clearance and improved off-roading ratios.

Why has Mahindra not done it yet?

The manufacturer has not made any public statement on this matter, but we can make a reasonable assumption for why the Thar does not get any special editions: it sells anyway. That and the fact that the Thar has enjoyed ZERO competition since launch, Mahindra appears to have become a bit lazy with their initiatives. This might change once the Maruti Jimny enters the market in May 2023.

Thar owners are an expressive bunch and you’ll rarely find two of them that are exactly alike after being owned for a few months. They accessorise and personalise their lifestyle SUV to match their personality and needs, from giving them increased off-roading prowess to simply blinging them out with chrome and LEDs. These are the kind of consumers that deserve to have the option of factory-fitted extras with warranty, and also some distinguished cosmetic details through special edition variants. Hopefully, Mahindra will address these wishes sooner than later.

Image Credits for the modified Thars: Classic Noida

