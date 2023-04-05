Modified On Apr 05, 2023 11:57 AM By Ansh for Mahindra KUV 100 NXT

Mahindra’s cross-hatchback came with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual

Mahindra has discontinued the KUV100 NXT.

Its petrol engine churned out 82PS and 115Nm.

It featured a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, electrically foldable ORVMs and a cooled glovebox.

It came with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

The KUV100 NXT was priced from Rs 6.18 lakh to 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has discontinued its six-seater cross-hatchback, the KUV100 NXT. As per our dealer sources, both online and offline bookings for the KUV100 NXT are now closed, and customers can no longer buy it. Since the past couple of years, its sales figures were unimpressive as it became outdated and its rivals started offering more feature-rich packages.

What Powered It?

The KUV100 NXT came with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generated 82PS and 115Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Earlier, the KUV100 NXT also had a diesel unit, but that engine got discontinued when the BS6 phase norms kicked in.

Its Features

The KUV100 NXT had a seven-inch touchscreen display, four-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, height-adjustable driver’s seat, electrically foldable ORVMs, cooled glovebox and a rear defogger.

In terms of passenger safety, it offered dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing automatic door locks and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Price & Rivals

The KUV100 NXT was priced between Rs 6.06 lakh to 7.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it was considered a rival to the Maruti Swift, Maruti Ignis, Tata Punch and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

