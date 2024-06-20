Published On Jun 20, 2024 03:35 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3 Aircross

Surprisingly, the European model gets a lot more premium touches and features which make it a well-rounded offering

The Citroen C3 Aircross was launched in India in September 2023 as a compact SUV with flexi-seating options (5- and 7-seater), currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has now been launched in the European market in the same flexi-seating layout options. While there are a few similarities between the India-spec and Europe-spec offerings, the two are also quite different when it comes to some features on offer. Here are the top five major differences between the two:

More Stylish

Up front, you can instantly notice the unique profile of the Europe-spec C3 Aircross compared to the India-spec model. The new fascia looks more premium thanks to the all-LED lighting setup, sleeker grille and sharper design elements.

While the C3 Aircross in Europe also comes with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels like its Indian counterpart, the design has been tweaked to make them more stylish. At the back, the only major difference is in terms of the new bumper. The Europe-spec SUV is provided with the new Citroen logo on the front and rear profiles.

An Upmarket Interior

The major difference on the inside is the upmarket appeal of the Europe-spec SUV’s cabin over that of the India-spec model. While that central display may look familiar, the rest of the dashboard and console is entirely different for this newer C3 Aircross. It sports a new 2-spoke steering wheel that does not sit in front of a typical instrument cluster, sleeker and more stylish side AC vents, a sleeker central console, and some silver and piano black accents in the cabin. However, the Europe-spec C3 Aircross gets fabric upholstery only, similar to what’s offered on its Indian iteration.

Gets An Expansive Features Set

One area where the Europe-spec C3 Aircross takes a big lead is in the number of features on offer. Compared to the India-spec model, the C3 Aircross gets unique amenities such as wireless phone charging, auto climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically folding ORVMs with heating function, and a heads-up display. There is common ground too, as both get the same sized 10.2-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

A Beefier Safety Kit

Citroen is providing the Europe-spec SUV with more safety features than the Indian model which include six airbags, front and side parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and blind spot detection. It also gets multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including driver attentiveness alert, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition.

Multiple Powertrains Including An EV Option

The Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe comes with a two petrol powertrain choices: a 100 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (with a 6-speed MT), and a 136 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech, paired with an e-DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

It is also the first time that the C3 Aircross nameplate has gone all electric, but only in its 5-seater configurations. The Citroen C3 Aircross EV packs a 44 kWh battery pack promising a range of over 300 km. It comes with a 113 PS electric motor. A more potent version of the C3 Aircross EV will be launched in 2025, offering over 400 km of range by using another battery pack and motor. For reference, the somewhat similar sized MG ZS EV uses a 50.3kWh battery promising a range of over 400 km with 177 PS from the electric motor.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the Citroen C3 Aircross EV is likely to be introduced here as well, although its launch timeline is yet to be ascertained.

These are the biggest changes that the European-spec C3 Aircross gets over the India-spec model. Which of the Euro-spec features or changes would you want to see on the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross? Let us know in the comments.

