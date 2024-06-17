Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition Detailed In Real-life Images

Modified On Jun 17, 2024 04:42 PM By Samarth for Citroen C3 Aircross

In this limited edition, Citroen introduced C3 Aircross with cosmetic upgrades and few accessories. It also features Dhoni’s jersey number “7” decals on the exterior

Shortly after signing M.S. Dhoni as its brand ambassador, Citroen has now introduced the C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition. This special edition was recently announced by Citroen for both C3 and C3 Aircross, and now we have got hold of the detailed images of the SUV’s limited edition. It features cosmetic updates both inside and out, and gets some accessories as part of the package. The Dhoni Edition has now arrived at dealership, let's check how this edition looks in real life:

In the exterior, the Dhoni edition was snapped in a dual-tone Cosmo Blue color and white roof, with a prominent “7” decal on the hood, rear doors, and boot.

Another noticeable change on the side and rear profile is the “Dhoni Edition” sticker, which makes it distinctive from the regular model.

Although there are no additional feature enhancements on this edition, it does come equipped with a bunch of accessories in the interiors.

These include illuminated door sills, seat covers with "7" embossing on the driver's seat and Dhoni’s signature embossing on the passenger seat.

Other accessories include dual-colour cushions and seat belt cushions with “Dhoni Edition” branding and Citroen’s logo. The only new feature on offer with the special edition is a front dash camera.

Here is the list of all accessories available on Dhoni Edition:

Dhoni Decal Seat Cover Cushion Pillow Seat Belt Cushion Illuminated Sill Plates Front Dashcam

Powertrain

There are no changes under the hood, so the limited edition is also powered by the standard model’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110 PS/205 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Price and Rivals

Although the prices of the Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni edition haven’t been revealed just yet, we are expecting it to be priced at a premium over its corresponding variant of the regular model. Currently, the Citroen C3 Aircross is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Honda Elevate. The rugged Mahindra Scorpio Classic can also be considered as an alternative.

