Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Which Sub-4m SUV To Buy?

While the facelifted Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only offering, the Venue is offered with both petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai has introduced the BS6 Venue at a starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh. It rivals the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon along with Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. So, let’s compare the updated SUV with its arch-rival, the Vitara Brezza. But before diving into the details, let’s take a look at the specifications of the two sub-4m SUVs.

Dimensions:

Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1770mm 1790mm (+20mm) Height 1605mm 1640mm (with roof rails) (+35mm) Wheelbase 2500mm 2500mm Boot Space 350L 328L (+22L)

Both SUVs are identical in terms of length wheelbase.

The Vitara Brezza is wider and taller, though.

The Venue has an edge over the Vitara Brezza in terms of boot space.

Engines: Since the Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only offering, we will only compare the petrol engines of both sub-4m SUVs.

Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine 1.2-litre/1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre Power 83PS/120PS 105PS Torque 113Nm/172Nm 138Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Fuel Economy 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl

Where the Venue is available with two petrol engines, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is offered with a single engine.

Hyundai’s 1.0-litre turbocharged unit is the most powerful engine of the lot. It is also the torquiest.

Maruti’s 1.5-litre unit takes the second spot in terms of power and torque.

A 5-speed MT is offered as standard with Vitara Brezza and the 1.2-litre Venue. Hyundai’s 1.0-litre turbo comes mated to a 6-speed MT as standard in the Venue.

Where the Vitara Brezza comes with an archaic 4-speed torque converter, the 1.0-litre Venue comes with a 7-speed DCT. However, Hyundai’s 1.2-litre unit does not get the option of an automatic gearbox.

Price Comparison:

Hyundai Venue Maruti Vitara Brezza 1.2L E- Rs 6.70 lakh 1.2L S- Rs 7.40 lakh LXI- Rs 7.34 lakh 1.0L S- Rs 8.46 lakh VXI- Rs 8.35 lakh ZXI- Rs 9.10 lakh 1.0L SX- Rs 9.79 lakh ZXI+- Rs 9.75 lakh 1.0L SX DT - Rs 9.94 lakh ZXI+ DT- Rs 9.98 lakh 1.0L SX(O)- Rs 10.85 lakh Automatic Variant Automatic Variant 1.0L S DCT- Rs 9.60 lakh VXI AT- Rs 9.75 lakh ZXI AT- Rs 10.50 lakh 1.0L SX+ DCT- Rs 11.35 lakh ZXI+ AT- Rs 11.15 lakh ZXI+ AT DT- Rs 11.40 lakh

Variant Comparison: We will only compare similarly priced variants (within Rs 50,000) of the two cars.

Venue 1.2L S vs Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI:

Hyundai Venue 1.2L S Rs 7.40 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI Rs 7.34 lakh Difference Rs 6,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, high-speed alert system, body-coloured door handles, bumpers, ORVMs, steel wheels, day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM), Bluetooth music system, front and rear power windows, manual AC, central locking with keyless entry, front seat adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering and electrically-adjustable ORVMs.

What Venue 1.2L S offers over Vitara Brezza LXI: Front centre armrest, rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, wheel covers, rear defogger and roof rails.

What Vitara Brezza LXI offers over Hyundai Venue 1.2L S: LED tail lamps, projector headlamps, turn indicators on ORVMs and LED light guide in headlamps.

Verdict: For a premium of Rs 6,000 features, the Venue gets more features than the Vitara Brezza, making it our pick.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L S vs Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI:

Hyundai Venue 1.0L S Rs 8.46 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI Rs 8.35 lakh Difference Rs 11,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): Wheel covers, rear defogger, roof rails and steering-mounted controls.

What Hyundai Venue 1.0L S vs Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI: Front centre armrest and rear AC vents.

What Vitara Brezza VXI offers over Hyundai Venue 1.0L S: LED DRLs, turn indicators on ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, electrically-foldable ORVMs, push-button start, rear adjustable headrest and auto AC.

Verdict: The Vitara Brezza is our pick here since it gets a lot more features than the Venue despite being more affordable.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L SX/DT vs Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+/DT:

Hyundai Venue 1.0L SX/DT* Rs 9.79 lakh/ Rs 9.94 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+/DT* Rs 9.75 lakh/Rs 9.98 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (Venue is more expensive)

*DT: Dual Tone

Common Features (over previous variants): LED DRLs, fog lamps, auto AC, front centre armrest, adjustable rear headrest, parking camera, auto headlamps, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, turn indicator on ORVMs, alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What Venue 1.0L SX offers over Vitara Brezza ZXI+: Electric sunroof, projector fog lamps, 8-inch touchscreen and rear AC vents.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ offers over Venue 1.0L SX: LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, 7-inch touchscreen, push-button start, 60:40 split rear seats, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, rear washer and wiper, and auto-folding ORVMs.

Verdict: Both SUVs are quite evenly priced. However, the Vitara Brezza is our pick as it gets more useful features than the Venue except for the rear AC vents. The Venue gets an electric sunroof, but it is not a major miss in our opinion. Both SUVs in this variant are available with dual-tone colour options as well. Where Maruti charges Rs 23,000 for the dual-tone colour, you only need to shell out Rs 15,000 in case of the Hyundai.

Automatic Variants:

Hyundai Venue 1.0L S DCT vs Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI AT:

Hyundai Venue 1.0L S DCT Rs 9.60 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI AT Rs 9.75 lakh Difference Rs 15,000 (Vitara Brezza is more expensive)

Common features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX child seat anchors, high-speed alert system, body-coloured door handles, bumpers, ORVMs, steel wheels, day/night IRVM, 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth, front and rear power windows, manual AC, central locking with keyless entry, front-seat adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, wheel covers, rear defogger, hill hold control, roof rails and steering-mounted controls.

What Hyundai Venue 1.0L S DCT vs Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI AT: Front centre armrest, rear AC vents and electronic stability control.

What Vitara Brezza VXI AT offers over Hyundai Venue 1.0L S DCT: LED DRLs, turn indicators on ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, electrically-foldable ORVMs, push-button start, rear adjustable headrest, and auto AC.

Verdict: Although the Vitara Brezza offers more features than the Venue for a lower price, the Venue is our pick. It gets electronic stability control for added safety, which is not on offer in the Vitara Brezza.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L SX+ DCT vs Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT:

Hyundai Venue 1.0L SX+ DCT Rs 11.35 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT Rs 11.15 lakh Difference Rs 20,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): LED DRLs, fog lamps, auto AC, front centre armrest, adjustable rear headrest, parking camera, auto headlamps, push-button start, a 7-inch touchscreen, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs, alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What Venue 1.0L SX+ DCT offers over Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT: Electric sunroof, rear AC vents, projector fog lamps, tyre pressure monitoring system, 8-inch touchscreen, Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech (offers remote start/stop, remote AC control and location tracking through a mobile app), air purifier, electronic stability control and a wireless mobile charger.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT offers over Venue 1.0L SX+ DCT: LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, hill hold control, 60:40 split rear seats, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, rear washer and wiper, and auto-folding ORVMs.

Verdict: It is a close call here. Where the Brezza gets more utilitarian features, the Venue is equipped with more feel-good features. It also gets added safety in the form of electronic stability control. So, we would recommend you shell out the extra Rs 20,000 and opt for the Venue.

