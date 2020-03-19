Published On Mar 19, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

Which one should you go for? Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV or its latest compact SUV?

Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh which puts it in close quarters with the Venue. This is bound to create some confusion among buyers who cannot decide whether they should go for a small but well-loaded car or a bigger one that has fewer features on offer. Let’s find out.

Measurement Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue Difference Length 4300mm 3995mm 305mm(Creta is longer) Width 1790mm 1770mm 20mm (Creta is wider) Height(including roof rails) 1635mm 1605mm 30mm (Creta is taller) Wheelbase 2610mm 2500mm 110mm (Creta has higher wheelbase)

The Creta is longer, taller, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Venue.

Expect the Creta to offer better road presence as well as a more spacious cabin than the Venue.

Engines

Petrol Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo 1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo Transmission Options 6-speed MT or CVT/ 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) 5MT/ 6MT, DCT Power 115PS/ 140PS 83PS/ 120PS Torque 144Nm/ 242Nm 115Nm/ 170Nm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.8kmpl or 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kpml NA Emissions BS6 BS6

Both Hyundai SUVs offer a choice of naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines.

The NA petrol engine in the Venue only gets a manual option whereas the Creta offers a CVT option as well.

As far as the turbocharged engines are concerned, both are paired with a 7-speed DCT but only the Venue gets an optional manual gearbox.

Diesel Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Transmission Options 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6MT Power 115PS 100PS Torque 250Nm 235Nm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.4kmpl or 18.5kmpl NA Emissions BS6 BS6

The Creta and Venue are powered by the same engine. However, they are tuned differently. This makes the Venue slightly less powerful than the Creta.

A 6-speed MT is offered as standard on both SUVs but the Creta comes with an automatic option as well.

Detailed Prices

Petrol

All prices, ex-showroom India

Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue E 1.2- Rs 6.70 lakh S 1.2- Rs 7.40 lakh S 1.0- Rs 8.46 lakh S 1.0 DCT- Rs 9.60 lakh EX - Rs 9.99 lakh SX 1.0- Rs 9.79 lakh SX (O) 1.0- Rs 10.85 lakh S - Rs 11.72 lakh SX+ 1.0 DCT- Rs 11.35 lakh SX - Rs 13.46 lakh SX AT- Rs 14.94 lakh SX(O) AT - Rs 16.15 lakh SX DCT - Rs 16.16 lakh SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh

Diesel

Hyundai Creta Hyundai Venue E: Rs 8.10 lakh S: Rs 9 lakh E - Rs 9.99 lakh SX: Rs 9.99 lakh EX - Rs 11.49 lakh SX(O): Rs 11.40 lakh S - Rs 12.77 lakh SX - Rs 14.51 lakh SX(O) - Rs 15.79 lakh SX AT - Rs 15.99 lakh SX(O) AT - Rs 17.20 lakh

We will only be comparing the variants which are priced within Rs 50,000 from each other.

Petrol Variants Comparison

Hyundai Creta EX vs Hyundai Venue SX

Hyundai Creta EX Rs 9.99 lakh Hyundai Venue SX Rs 9.79 lakh Difference Rs 20,000 (Creta is more expensive)

Common features: Front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, impact-sensing door unlock, foldable key, speed-sensing auto lock, central locking, projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps, LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), shark fin antenna, fabric upholstery, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, front adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters, front power outlet with USB, luggage lamp and cooled glovebox.

What Creta offers over Venue: Sunglass holder.

What Venue offers over Creta: Rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger with timer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, sunroof, rear power outlet, adjustable rear headrest, auto climate control, driver rearview monitor and cruise control.

Verdict

The Venue SX offers better value for your money compared to the Creta EX. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that even the Creta EX is fairly loaded despite being in its entry level form.

Diesel Variants Comparison

Hyundai Creta E vs Hyundai Venue SX

Hyundai Creta E Rs 9.99 lakh Hyundai Venue SX Rs 9.99 lakh Difference NA

Common features: Front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, impact-sensing door unlock, foldable key, speed-sensing auto lock, central locking, projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps, LED turn indicators on ORVM, fabric upholstery, electrically-adjustable ORVM, height-adjustable driver seat, front adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, analogue instrument cluster, front power outlet, luggage lamp and cooled glovebox.

What Creta offers over Venue: Tyre pressure monitoring system .

What Venue offers over Creta: Rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger with timer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, sunroof, adjustable rear headrest, auto climate control, front USB, driver rearview monitor, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters and cruise control.

Verdict

The base Creta is grossly unequipped when compared to the second last variant of the Venue. Since the prices are identical, the small Hyundai offers more value for money.

(Pictured: Hyundai Creta SX(O))

Hyundai Creta EX vs Hyundai Venue SX(O)

Hyundai Creta EX Rs 11.49 lakh Hyundai Venue SX(O) Rs 11.40 lakh Difference Rs 9,000 (Creta expensive)

Common features over the last variants: Shark fin antenna, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters and front USB.

What Creta offers over Venue: Sunglass holder

What Venue offers over Creta: side and curtain airbags, ESC, Hill start assist, vehicle stability management, BlueLink connected tech, smart key, burglar alarm, chrome finish outside door handles, rear wiper with washer, leather and fabric seat upholstery, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 rear seat split, push button start/stop, air purifier, rear power outlet, wireless charger and rear armrest with cupholder.

Verdict

The Hyundai Venue is not only affordable but better equipped in comparison to its bigger stablemate. It wins on the value front once again.

