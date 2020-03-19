  • Login / Register
Hyundai Creta vs Venue: Which SUV To Buy?

Published On Mar 19, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

Which one should you go for? Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV or its latest compact SUV?

Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh which puts it in close quarters with the Venue. This is bound to create some confusion among buyers who cannot decide whether they should go for a small but well-loaded car or a bigger one that has fewer features on offer. Let’s find out. 

Measurement

Hyundai Creta 

Hyundai Venue

Difference

Length

4300mm

3995mm

305mm(Creta is longer)

Width

1790mm

1770mm

20mm (Creta is wider) 

Height(including roof rails)

1635mm

1605mm

30mm (Creta is taller)

Wheelbase

2610mm

2500mm

110mm (Creta has higher wheelbase)

  • The Creta is longer, taller, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Venue. 

  • Expect the Creta to offer better road presence as well as a more spacious cabin than the Venue.

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Interior Detailed

Engines

Petrol

Hyundai Creta 

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo

1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo

Transmission Options

6-speed MT or CVT/ 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission)

5MT/ 6MT, DCT

Power

115PS/ 140PS

83PS/ 120PS

Torque

144Nm/ 242Nm

115Nm/ 170Nm

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

16.8kmpl or 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kpml

NA

Emissions

BS6

BS6

  • Both Hyundai SUVs offer a choice of naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. 

  • The NA petrol engine in the Venue only gets a manual option whereas the Creta offers a CVT option as well.

  • As far as the turbocharged engines are concerned, both are paired with a 7-speed DCT but only the Venue gets an optional manual gearbox. 

Diesel

Hyundai Creta 

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.5-litre

1.5-litre 

Transmission Options

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

6MT

Power

115PS

100PS

Torque

250Nm

235Nm

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

21.4kmpl or 18.5kmpl

NA

Emissions

BS6

BS6

  • The Creta and Venue are powered by the same engine. However, they are tuned differently. This makes the Venue slightly less powerful than the Creta.

  • A 6-speed MT is offered as standard on both SUVs but the Creta comes with an automatic option as well.

2019 Hyundai Venue: First Drive Review: Petrol & Diesel, Manual & Automatic

Detailed Prices 

Petrol

All prices, ex-showroom India

Hyundai Creta 

Hyundai Venue
 

E 1.2- Rs 6.70 lakh
 

S 1.2- Rs 7.40 lakh
 

S 1.0- Rs 8.46 lakh
 

S 1.0 DCT- Rs 9.60 lakh

EX - Rs 9.99 lakh

SX 1.0- Rs 9.79 lakh
 

SX (O) 1.0- Rs 10.85 lakh

S - Rs 11.72 lakh

SX+ 1.0 DCT- Rs 11.35 lakh

SX - Rs 13.46 lakh

  

SX AT- Rs 14.94 lakh

  

SX(O) AT - Rs 16.15 lakh

  

SX DCT - Rs 16.16 lakh

  

SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh

  

Diesel

Hyundai Creta 

Hyundai Venue
 

E: Rs 8.10 lakh
 

S: Rs 9 lakh

E - Rs 9.99 lakh

SX: Rs 9.99 lakh

EX - Rs 11.49 lakh

SX(O): Rs 11.40 lakh

S - Rs 12.77 lakh

  

SX - Rs 14.51 lakh

  

SX(O) - Rs 15.79 lakh

  

SX AT - Rs 15.99 lakh

  

SX(O) AT - Rs 17.20 lakh

  

We will only be comparing the variants which are priced within Rs 50,000 from each other. 

2020 Hyundai Creta

Petrol Variants Comparison

Hyundai Creta EX vs Hyundai Venue SX

Hyundai Creta EX

Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Venue SX

Rs 9.79 lakh

Difference

Rs 20,000 (Creta is more expensive)

Common features: Front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, impact-sensing door unlock, foldable key, speed-sensing auto lock, central locking, projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps, LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), shark fin antenna, fabric upholstery, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, front adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters, front power outlet with USB, luggage lamp and cooled glovebox.   

What Creta offers over Venue: Sunglass holder.   

What Venue offers over Creta: Rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger with timer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, sunroof, rear power outlet, adjustable rear headrest, auto climate control, driver rearview monitor and cruise control.   

Verdict

The Venue SX offers better value for your money compared to the Creta EX. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that even the Creta EX is fairly loaded despite being in its entry level form. 

2019 Hyundai Venue: First Drive Review: Petrol & Diesel, Manual & Automatic

Diesel Variants Comparison

Hyundai Creta E vs Hyundai Venue SX

Hyundai Creta E

Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Venue SX

Rs 9.99 lakh

Difference

NA

Common features: Front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, impact-sensing door unlock, foldable key, speed-sensing auto lock, central locking, projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps, LED turn indicators on ORVM, fabric upholstery, electrically-adjustable ORVM, height-adjustable driver seat, front adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, analogue instrument cluster, front power outlet, luggage lamp and cooled glovebox.

What Creta offers over Venue: Tyre pressure monitoring system . 

What Venue offers over Creta: Rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger with timer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, sunroof, adjustable rear headrest, auto climate control, front USB, driver rearview monitor, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters and cruise control. 

Verdict

The base Creta is grossly unequipped when compared to the second last variant of the Venue. Since the prices are identical, the small Hyundai offers more value for money. 

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Interior Detailed

(Pictured: Hyundai Creta SX(O))

Hyundai Creta EX vs Hyundai Venue SX(O)

Hyundai Creta EX

Rs 11.49 lakh

Hyundai Venue SX(O)

Rs 11.40 lakh

Difference

Rs 9,000 (Creta expensive)

Common features over the last variants: Shark fin antenna, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters and front USB. 

What Creta offers over Venue: Sunglass holder

What Venue offers over Creta: side and curtain airbags, ESC, Hill start assist, vehicle stability management, BlueLink connected tech, smart key, burglar alarm, chrome finish outside door handles, rear wiper with washer, leather and fabric seat upholstery, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 rear seat split, push button start/stop, air purifier, rear power outlet, wireless charger and rear armrest with cupholder.

2019 Hyundai Venue: First Drive Review: Petrol & Diesel, Manual & Automatic

Verdict

The Hyundai Venue is not only affordable but better equipped in comparison to its bigger stablemate. It wins on the value front once again.

Dhruv.A

