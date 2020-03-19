Hyundai Creta vs Venue: Which SUV To Buy?
Published On Mar 19, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta
Which one should you go for? Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV or its latest compact SUV?
Hyundai has launched the second-gen Creta with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh which puts it in close quarters with the Venue. This is bound to create some confusion among buyers who cannot decide whether they should go for a small but well-loaded car or a bigger one that has fewer features on offer. Let’s find out.
|
Measurement
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4300mm
|
3995mm
|
305mm(Creta is longer)
|
Width
|
1790mm
|
1770mm
|
20mm (Creta is wider)
|
Height(including roof rails)
|
1635mm
|
1605mm
|
30mm (Creta is taller)
|
Wheelbase
|
2610mm
|
2500mm
|
110mm (Creta has higher wheelbase)
-
The Creta is longer, taller, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the Venue.
-
Expect the Creta to offer better road presence as well as a more spacious cabin than the Venue.
Engines
|
Petrol
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
1.2-litre/ 1.0-litre turbo
|
Transmission Options
|
6-speed MT or CVT/ 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission)
|
5MT/ 6MT, DCT
|
Power
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
83PS/ 120PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
115Nm/ 170Nm
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
16.8kmpl or 16.9kmpl/ 16.8kpml
|
NA
|
Emissions
|
BS6
|
BS6
-
Both Hyundai SUVs offer a choice of naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines.
-
The NA petrol engine in the Venue only gets a manual option whereas the Creta offers a CVT option as well.
-
As far as the turbocharged engines are concerned, both are paired with a 7-speed DCT but only the Venue gets an optional manual gearbox.
|
Diesel
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre
|
1.5-litre
|
Transmission Options
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6MT
|
Power
|
115PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
250Nm
|
235Nm
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
21.4kmpl or 18.5kmpl
|
NA
|
Emissions
|
BS6
|
BS6
-
The Creta and Venue are powered by the same engine. However, they are tuned differently. This makes the Venue slightly less powerful than the Creta.
-
A 6-speed MT is offered as standard on both SUVs but the Creta comes with an automatic option as well.
Detailed Prices
Petrol
All prices, ex-showroom India
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Hyundai Venue
|
E 1.2- Rs 6.70 lakh
|
S 1.2- Rs 7.40 lakh
|
S 1.0- Rs 8.46 lakh
|
S 1.0 DCT- Rs 9.60 lakh
|
EX - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
SX 1.0- Rs 9.79 lakh
|
SX (O) 1.0- Rs 10.85 lakh
|
S - Rs 11.72 lakh
|
SX+ 1.0 DCT- Rs 11.35 lakh
|
SX - Rs 13.46 lakh
|
SX AT- Rs 14.94 lakh
|
SX(O) AT - Rs 16.15 lakh
|
SX DCT - Rs 16.16 lakh
|
SX(O) DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh
Diesel
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Hyundai Venue
|
E: Rs 8.10 lakh
|
S: Rs 9 lakh
|
E - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
SX: Rs 9.99 lakh
|
EX - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
SX(O): Rs 11.40 lakh
|
S - Rs 12.77 lakh
|
SX - Rs 14.51 lakh
|
SX(O) - Rs 15.79 lakh
|
SX AT - Rs 15.99 lakh
|
SX(O) AT - Rs 17.20 lakh
We will only be comparing the variants which are priced within Rs 50,000 from each other.
Petrol Variants Comparison
Hyundai Creta EX vs Hyundai Venue SX
|
Hyundai Creta EX
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue SX
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 20,000 (Creta is more expensive)
Common features: Front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, impact-sensing door unlock, foldable key, speed-sensing auto lock, central locking, projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps, LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), shark fin antenna, fabric upholstery, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, front adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters, front power outlet with USB, luggage lamp and cooled glovebox.
What Creta offers over Venue: Sunglass holder.
What Venue offers over Creta: Rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger with timer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, sunroof, rear power outlet, adjustable rear headrest, auto climate control, driver rearview monitor and cruise control.
Verdict
The Venue SX offers better value for your money compared to the Creta EX. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that even the Creta EX is fairly loaded despite being in its entry level form.
Diesel Variants Comparison
Hyundai Creta E vs Hyundai Venue SX
|
Hyundai Creta E
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue SX
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Difference
|
NA
Common features: Front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, impact-sensing door unlock, foldable key, speed-sensing auto lock, central locking, projector headlamps with LED positioning lamps, LED turn indicators on ORVM, fabric upholstery, electrically-adjustable ORVM, height-adjustable driver seat, front adjustable headrest, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, all four power windows, front armrest with storage, rear AC vents, analogue instrument cluster, front power outlet, luggage lamp and cooled glovebox.
What Creta offers over Venue: Tyre pressure monitoring system .
What Venue offers over Creta: Rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, automatic headlamps, rear defogger with timer, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna, leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, sunroof, adjustable rear headrest, auto climate control, front USB, driver rearview monitor, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters and cruise control.
Verdict
The base Creta is grossly unequipped when compared to the second last variant of the Venue. Since the prices are identical, the small Hyundai offers more value for money.
(Pictured: Hyundai Creta SX(O))
Hyundai Creta EX vs Hyundai Venue SX(O)
|
Hyundai Creta EX
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue SX(O)
|
Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 9,000 (Creta expensive)
Common features over the last variants: Shark fin antenna, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear speakers with tweeters and front USB.
What Creta offers over Venue: Sunglass holder
What Venue offers over Creta: side and curtain airbags, ESC, Hill start assist, vehicle stability management, BlueLink connected tech, smart key, burglar alarm, chrome finish outside door handles, rear wiper with washer, leather and fabric seat upholstery, adjustable rear headrest, 60:40 rear seat split, push button start/stop, air purifier, rear power outlet, wireless charger and rear armrest with cupholder.
Verdict
The Hyundai Venue is not only affordable but better equipped in comparison to its bigger stablemate. It wins on the value front once again.
Read More on : Creta Automatic