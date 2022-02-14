Hyundai Venue N Line First Spy Shots Out
It will be based on the facelifted Venue that will globally go on sale this year
N Line models are performance-focused versions of the regular cars, with distinctive styling upgrades.
New spy shots show the ‘N Line’ badging on the fender, red accents over the body, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler.
N Line’s styling to be based on the upcoming facelifted Venue, which shall get a new front profile, alloy wheels, and tail lights.
Cabin expected to get a bigger touchscreen infotainment, Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats.
It will be powered by its existing 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.
The Venue N Line is expected to make an Indian debut once the facelifted model goes on sale.
The Hyundai Venue N Line has been spotted for the first time in South Korea. It will be the seventh N Line model globally. For reference, N Line is Hyundai speak for a performance-focused version of their regular lineup.
The Venue N Line’s styling will be based on the facelifted model, which was recently spied in India. Going by the facelifted Venue’s spy shots, it should get a Tucson-inspired front grille, new bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, and updated taillights. The N Line will get the same updates, but with its distinctive visual elements.
The new spy shots show a fresh design for the alloy wheel, red accents on all sides (front, side, and rear) and roof rails, a dual-tip exhaust muffler, and mainly, the ‘N Line’ badging on the side fender.
Now, we know that the global-spec N Line models look quite sportier compared to the regular models. Hence, the Venue N Line will also sport some visual differences to the exterior and interior.
As for the cabin updates, the facelifted Venue is expected to get a bigger (possibly 10.25-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats. Currently, the SUV features projector headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, an electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
The Venue N Line will continue with its 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual, iMT (clutchless manual), and 7-speed DCT transmissions. However, going on the lines of the i20 N Line, the steering wheel feedback as well as the suspension will likely be tuned differently.
The upcoming facelifted Venue (for India) will also continue with its existing 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines with a 6-speed manual transmission. That said , there is a chance of it getting the Sonet diesel’s 6-speed automatic transmission.
The Hyundai Venue could be the manufacturer’s second N Line model for India after the i20 N Line. The facelifted model is expected to debut in India by the second half of 2022. It will continue to rival its gang of subcompact SUVs, including the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.
