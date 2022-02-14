Published On Feb 14, 2022 11:58 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

It will be based on the facelifted Venue that will globally go on sale this year

N Line models are performance-focused versions of the regular cars, with distinctive styling upgrades.

New spy shots show the ‘N Line’ badging on the fender, red accents over the body, and a dual-tip exhaust muffler.

N Line’s styling to be based on the upcoming facelifted Venue, which shall get a new front profile, alloy wheels, and tail lights.

Cabin expected to get a bigger touchscreen infotainment, Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats.

It will be powered by its existing 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Venue N Line is expected to make an Indian debut once the facelifted model goes on sale.

The Hyundai Venue N Line has been spotted for the first time in South Korea. It will be the seventh N Line model globally. For reference, N Line is Hyundai speak for a performance-focused version of their regular lineup.

The Venue N Line’s styling will be based on the facelifted model, which was recently spied in India. Going by the facelifted Venue’s spy shots, it should get a Tucson-inspired front grille, new bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, and updated taillights. The N Line will get the same updates, but with its distinctive visual elements.

The new spy shots show a fresh design for the alloy wheel, red accents on all sides (front, side, and rear) and roof rails, a dual-tip exhaust muffler, and mainly, the ‘N Line’ badging on the side fender.

Now, we know that the global-spec N Line models look quite sportier compared to the regular models. Hence, the Venue N Line will also sport some visual differences to the exterior and interior.

As for the cabin updates, the facelifted Venue is expected to get a bigger (possibly 10.25-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats. Currently, the SUV features projector headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, an electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Venue N Line will continue with its 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual, iMT (clutchless manual), and 7-speed DCT transmissions. However, going on the lines of the i20 N Line, the steering wheel feedback as well as the suspension will likely be tuned differently.

The upcoming facelifted Venue (for India) will also continue with its existing 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines with a 6-speed manual transmission. That said , there is a chance of it getting the Sonet diesel’s 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Venue could be the manufacturer’s second N Line model for India after the i20 N Line. The facelifted model is expected to debut in India by the second half of 2022. It will continue to rival its gang of subcompact SUVs, including the Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV300 .

