Top 5 Things To Expect From The Facelifted Hyundai Creta

Published On Oct 22, 2021

It will be making its global debut in Indonesia with a new front fascia

The second-generation Hyundai Creta is already getting a mid-life facelift. It has been officially teased ahead of its debut in Indonesia later this year. The facelifted model has been spied testing as well and the teaser sketches confirm some of the design changes that were spotted. Here are the top five things we’re expecting to see on the new Creta:

Tucson-like front end

The new Creta’s front fascia looks quite similar to that of the latest Tucson SUV. It has a futuristic and sporty grille with the headlights integrated into the design. This design is not as polarising as the current Creta which gets split headlights, which makes it look more premium too.

Minor tweaks to the rear end

Hyundai seems to have decided not to change too much about the rear-end design of the Creta as part of the facelift. The notable changes are in the indents near the tail lamps and the number plate housing on the tailgate. Those sleek multi-part LED tail lamps seem to match the new front end better by matching the level of sportiness in its design. The new bumper is likely to have minor differences depending on the variant.

Catching up to the Seltos and Alcazar

When the second-gen Creta was launched following the success of its better-equipped Kia Seltos sibling, it was apparent that it missed out on some premium features at the top end. The facelifted version should catch up on those misses and add some more on top of that. It should get a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, and a bigger 10.25-inch digital display in the instrument cluster from the Alcazar.

Get ADAS features to keep up with the competition

Hyundai has more to do than just catch up with its sibling, it needs to keep up with the latest competition. The updated Creta needs to be offered with ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) features like auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control to compete against the likes of the MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700. This tech could be limited to a pricey top variant but still needs to be offered by Hyundai in the near future.

No major changes to the powertrain

The Creta compact SUV already comes with a choice of three engines and multiple transmission options for each:

Engine Power/ Torque Transmission 1.5-litre petrol 115PS/144Nm 6-speed MT/ CVT 1.5-litre diesel 115PS/250Nm 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 140PS/242Nm 7-speed DCT

The facelifted Creta should get more transmission options like the Seltos. It needs a manual transmission with the turbo-petrol engine and an iMT(clutchless manual) with the naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

The new Hyundai Creta is expected to arrive here in 2022. It will likely attract a premium over its current prices that range from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted Creta would continue its rivalry against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.