It is offered with only the turbo-petrol engine, paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox

The new Executive variant slots between the mid-spec S and S(O) variants of the Venue SUV.

Looks similar to the S(O) variant but misses out on LED headlights and connected LED taillights.

Inside, it gets a 2-step reclining function for the rear seats and adjustable headrests.

Gets an 8-inch touchscreen, manual AC with rear vents, six airbags and TPMS.

New features on the S(O) variant are sunroof and cabin lamps for front occupants.

The Venue S(O) MT is now priced at Rs 10.75 lakh while the S(O) DCT costs Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Venue’s turbo-petrol powertrain has just become more affordable thanks to the introduction of the new Executive variant priced at Rs 10 lakh. Prior to this variant’s launch, the Venue’s turbo variants started from the mid-spec S(O) variant priced at Rs 10.40 lakh.

More Details Of The Venue Executive Variant

On the outside, the Venue Executive looks similar to the next-in-line S(O) variant. It has 16-inch wheels with stylised wheel covers, roof rails, and a new ‘Executive’ badge on the tailgate. That said, it doesn’t have the connected LED taillights of the S(O) variant. The Venue Executive comes with auto-halogen headlights, while the S(O) has LED projector units with LED DRLs and cornering lamps.

The Venue Executive’s interior highlights include adjustable headrests for all passengers, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a front centre armrest with storage, and a 2-step reclining function for the rear seats. However, the Venue Executive doesn’t get the height-adjustable driver seat that’s available on the S(O) variant. It also misses out on a rear parking camera.

Features On Board

Hyundai has equipped the Venue Executive with an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls, cruise controls, manual AC with rear vents, and rear wiper with washer.

Its safety net comprises six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

More Features Introduced On The S(O) Variant

Hyundai is now offering the S(O) turbo variants with two more features, namely a sunroof and cabin lamps for the front passengers. With these feature additions, the S(O) MT is now priced at Rs 10.75 lakh while the S(O) DCT costs Rs 11.86 lakh.

Venue Turbo-petrol Details

The new Venue Executive variant is being offered with only the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) with just the 6-speed manual gearbox. The S(O) variant, in comparison, also gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

The Hyundai subcompact SUV is also available with two other engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS/250 Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT, the latter comes with a 6-speed MT.

Price Range And Rivals

The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh. It goes up against the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

