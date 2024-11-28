Here Are The Design Differences Between The Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e

While the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e share many similar features, their exterior and interior designs are radically different

The recently debuted Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e have both made their mark as two of the carmaker's most advanced EVs. While they share some latest technology and features, their exterior and interior designs differ significantly. Here's a closer look at the key differences in both the exterior and interior design of the BE 6e and XEV 9e.

Front

The BE 6e has vertically stacked dual-barrel LED projector headlights and an illuminated 'BE' logo, while the XEV 9e showcases a vertical housing setup for the headlights and the 'Infinite Possibilities' logo.

Talking about the LED DRLs, the BE 6e sports C-shaped units and the XEV 9e features inverted L-shaped connected DRLs. Both EVs have blanked-off grilles, which is a staple of EVs. The lower bumpers differ as well, with the BE 6e adding fog lamps and a silver skid plate for an aggressive look, while the XEV 9e includes a silver applique but omits fog lamps.

Side

In profile, the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e share a similar roofline, windowline, and black body cladding. Both EVs feature flush-fitting door handles at the front, while the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar. While both models come with 19-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels, they feature a different design for the two EVs.

Rear

The BE 6e has C-shaped LED tail lights, while the XEV 9e features inverted-L-shaped tail lights. Both EVs come with a rear windshield-mounted spoiler, but the BE 6e’s unit has a more aggressive design. The BE 6e has a silver skid plate split into two parts, while the XEV 9e has a simpler silver applique on its rear bumper. Both cars feature the same ‘Infinity’ logo on their tailgates.

Interior And Features

Both EVs feature a dual-tone cabin, but the BE 6e’s interior looks more futuristic, while the XEV 9e opts for a minimal look. The XEV 9e has three 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, whereas the BE 6e has two.

Both EVs share a new 2-spoke steering wheel with different illuminated logos in the centre. The BE 6e has a curved trim from the dashboard running up to the centre console for a cockpit-like feel, which is missing on the XEV 9e. The centre consoles differ too, with the BE 6e's drive selector inspired by an aircraft and the XEV 9e's by the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

In terms of seating, the BE 6e has dual-tone fabric and leatherette upholstery, while the XEV 9e features a white leatherette upholstery with black inserts.

Both the BE 6e and XEV 9e are equipped with premium features such as a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger (two units on the BE 6e), multi-zone AC, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

In terms of safety, both models offer 7 airbags, park assist, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which includes autonomous emergency braking and driver drowsiness detection.

Battery Pack And Performance

Both the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e come with two battery pack options but a varied claimed range. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Model Mahindra BE 6e Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 535 km 682 km 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD* RWD* RWD*

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

Both EVs support fast charging for quick top-ups. The larger battery pack charges at 175 kW, while the smaller 59 kWh battery charges at 140 kW, taking just 20 minutes to go from 20-80 percent charge. Mahindra also provides two AC charging options for the BE 6e and XEV 9e– 7.3 kWh and 11.2 kWh.\

Price And Rivals

Mahindra has announced the prices for the base variants of the BE 6e and XEV 9e, both featuring a 59 kWh battery pack. The BE 6e starts at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e is priced from Rs 21.90 lakh (both introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

The BE 6e competes with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV, while the XEV 9e will rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

