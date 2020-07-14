Modified On Jul 14, 2020 04:28 PM By Sonny

The new two-pedal manual transmission setup will debut in July on the turbo variants of the Venue

iMT features manual gear shifter but eliminates the need for a clutch pedal for added convenience.

It’s a cost-efficient midway point between conventional manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai will offer it on other models powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine such as the Verna and the upcoming new-gen i20.

The iMT could be added to the Creta’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine along with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines across models.

It will likely be offered in the turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura too.

Hyundai is all set to launch its new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on the turbo-petrol variants of the Venue sub-4m SUV this month. The carmaker has now confirmed its plans to add this new transmission system to other models and engines in its lineup.

A quick recap on how the iMT works: clutch-by-wire system eliminates the need for a clutch pedal and a sensor in the manual gear lever detects when the driver is about to change gear to engage the clutch. The iMT system offers added convenience over the conventional manual setup without taking away from driver engagement. It is more cost efficient than AMTs and conventional automatics and bridges the gap between them and the manual option.

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TGDi engine will be the first to get the 6-speed iMT system. In the Venue, it will offer a midway option between the 6-speed manual and the heavy premium (usually more than Rs 1 lakh) of the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). Since the Verna also gets the same engine in the same 120PS tune but only with the DCT, it will likely be the next model to get the iMT option to make the perky engine more accessible. The new-gen i20 will likely be launched with iMT too as it is expected to share its powertrains with the Venue and Verna.

Hyundai is not limiting the iMT to just the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and plans to introduce it to other engines as well. That will likely include the Creta ’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit along with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and diesel engines too. The carmaker states that one of the key appeals of the iMT is that it offers relative comfort without taking away from the driving feel of changing gears manually for a relatively low premium. This is one of the reasons why Hyundai is introducing it with its more powerful engines first.

Since the Verna and Creta turbo-petrol engines are only offered with a DCT automatic as of now, they will likely be the next to get the iMT option. The Grand i10 Nios and Aura get the option of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine detuned to make 100PS but only with a 5-speed manual. These turbo variants of smaller cars are likely to be among the early receivers of the iMT.

The iMT system is expected to add a premium of around Rs 20,000 over the corresponding manual variant. It will soon debut on the Venue and we look forward to experiencing it first hand. Kia is the only other carmaker that has confirmed that its upcoming models will feature iMT, while others are expected to offer their versions of the two-pedal manual transmission.