Published On Jan 31, 2023 07:16 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5

At peak charging speeds, even the Ioniq 5 EV can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in under half an hour

The carmaker has already installed two ultra-fast charging stations along the Delhi to Chandigarh and Hyderabad-Vijayawada highways.

They will be accessible to the public from February 1, 2023.

The company further aims to set up eight more stations in the first half of CY2023.

All charging stations will be managed by Hyundai India in partnership with ChargeZone.

They will be operational 24X7 and will be manned for assistance to customers.

Hyundai EV owners can use the company’s myHyundai app to locate or prebook the charging stations.

The electric revolution in India is truly being pushed by the EV-makers who are also partnering with EV charging brands to set up fast-charging networks for their customers. Hyundai’s freshest project is to set up a network of ultra-fast charging stations across key highways and cities of India. The carmaker plans to have 10 such stations up and running in the first half of 2023, with two of them already operational on the Hyderabad to Vijayawada (Narketpalle) and Delhi to Chandigarh (Kurukshetra) highways.

These charging stations will have two types of fast chargers, one 150kW DC ultra-fast charger and one 60kW DC high-speed charger. Hyundai claims that the ultra-fast DC charger can charge its recently launched flagship EV, the Ioniq 5 with the 72.6kWh battery pack, from 0 to 80% in just 21 minutes. For Hyundai EV owners, these car charging stations are accessible through the myHyundai app, for locating or pre-booking the charging sessions.

It is worth noting that most mass-market EVs in India do not support 150kW of fast charging, so make sure you only use the kind of fast charger compliant with your EV. If not, it could hurt the car’s battery life or worse, damage it.

Also Read: 7 Things You Need To Know About The Upcoming Mumbai-Delhi Expressway

All the ultra-fast charging stations will be accessible 24X7 and will reportedly be staffed by station marshals to support and assist EV consumers. Hyundai India will administer all charging stations in collaboration with ChargeZone.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Loses iMT Option, Making The Turbo Variants Pricier

To strengthen its ultra-fast charging network, the company right now is focussing on major cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The carmaker further plans to deploy these chargers on the Delhi to Jaipur, Mumbai to Pune and Bengaluru to Chennai routes.

Read More on : IONIQ 5 Automatic